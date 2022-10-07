"I think he hurt the youth because the youth just loves 3s" - Bradley Beal thinks that Steph Curry messed up the game, but in a good way 

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors revolutionized the game of basketball with his shooting ability. The 3-point shot has become extremely important in the modern game and superstar Bradley Beal thinks that Curry messed up the game, but in a good way.

On JJ Redick's "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, Beal discussed Curry's impact on basketball. He said:

"He messed up the game, but in a good way. I think he hurt the youth because the youth just loves 3's and that's all they thinking about doing is shooting 3's. You can just see in the league how we value the 3-point line now. It's not just something that we just look at as a spacer.

"We value it at all five positions. We need everybody to be able to shoot the 3 because that's a threat. Spacing the floor, being able to create some more drives for your guards. I think him and Klay Thompson and their whole team just changed the game."

Steph Curry will go down as the greatest shooter in NBA history. With four rings, he is also the leader in the most 3-pointers made. With several more years left in his career, that record could become unbreakable.

Curry is not only influencing current NBA players, but also the next generation of stars. An example of that is Victor Wembanyama, who looks like will be the top pick for next year's draft. Wembanyama stands at 7'4" but has the skills of a guard. He can also shoot 3's, which is rare for someone of his size.

Steve Kerr recalls how Steph Curry inspired kids

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recalled early last season how Steph Curry changed the game. Kerr told the story of how kids in Boston were shooting a lot of 3's during practice. That shows Curry's impact on how the game is played today, not just in the NBA, but the entire world.

Kerr said:

"About seven-straight possessions, these 10-year-old kids launched 3-pointers. I turned to Steph and I said, 'Steph, this is all your fault.' All you have to do is look at all the young players coming up. Whether they're 10 years old, or 21 or 19, coming into the NBA for the first time. Everybody wants to lodge from 3."

