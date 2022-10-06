"I can't imagine how different my life would be with social media" - LeBron James recalls buzz around him for 2003 NBA draft amid Victor Wembanyama hype

LeBron James recalled the buzz surrounding him before entering the NBA amid the Victor Wembanyama hype. James was dubbed "The Chosen One" ahead of his inevitable selection as the No.1 pick in the 2003 draft. James and Wembanyama are two of the most hyped-up prospects in league history.

In a postgame news conference after the LA Lakers' preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, James was asked about Wembanyama. A reporter asked what it felt like to be in the same position as the French prospect almost two decades ago.

"I did not have social media, that's all I can say," James said. "I can’t imagine how different my life would be with social media. I'm happy I didn't have social media. I'm happy I was from a small town of Akron, Ohio. It just kept me in the bunker and kept me locked in with the task at hand."

According to an anonymous NBA general manager, many teams will tank this season to secure a chance at drafting Victor Wembanyama. The GM even called Wembanyama the most hyped rookie since LeBron James in 2003.

"Victor distorts basketball reality," the GM said. "The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we've never seen. ... He's a 7-foot-4 Durant who blocks shots, and he's not even close to what he's going to be. He will be the most hyped player since LeBron."

More than 200 executives and scouts were present for Tuesday's matchup between the G League Ignite Team and Metropolitans 92. Scoot Henderson didn't disappoint either, as he led the Ignite Team to a 122-115 win. Henderson, the presumed No. 2 pick next year, had 28 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama stole the show with his uncanny size and ability. The 18-year-old prospect had 37 points, four rebounds and five blocks. He was 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. His performance confirmed that the hype surrounding him is legitimate.

LeBron James called Victor Wembanyama a generational talent

LeBron James had nothing but compliments for Victor Wembanyama after watching him dominate on Tuesday. James was hesitant to call Wembanyama a unicorn, and instead used "alien" to describe him. James also described the Metropolitans 92 star as a generational talent:

"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, but he's more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor. ... He's for sure a generational talent, and hopefully, he continues to stay healthy."

Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 pick for next year's draft. It's pretty rare to see a lot of coverage for a prospect this early in the NBA calendar. Rookies from this year's draft have not even made their official debuts yet, but people are already talking about next year's top players.

