"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, but he's more like an alien" - LeBron James reacts to Victor Wembanyama's monster game, calls him big-time player

LA Lakers legend LeBron James was in awe of top prospect Victor Wembanyama's monster game on Tuesday. Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 pick for next year's draft and could be the most hyped rookie since James. "The King" had nothing but praise for the young star, calling him a big-time player.

After James played the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game, reporters asked the 37-year-old about his thoughts on Wembanyama. The 18-year-old star had 37 points, four rebounds and five blocks against the G League Ignite Team. The Lakers star said that Wembanyama can no longer be called a unicorn but an alien.

"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, but he's more like an alien," James said. "No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor. I mean at 7'4", 7'5", 7'3" or whatever that case may be."

He continued:

"His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots. He's for sure a generational talent and, hopefully, he continues to stay healthy. That is the most important for him personally. You could tell he loves the game. ... He is a big-time player."

Several NBA teams are likely going to tank for Wembanyama this season. As mentioned by LeBron James, Wembanyama is a generational talent who could turn a franchise around. His size and skills seem like an anomaly, with elite-level potential at both ends of the floor.

Wembanyama's team, Metropolitans 92, lost 122-115 to the G League Ignite Team on Tuesday. However, his performance against NBA-ready talents solidified the hype around him.

Another talented player for next year's draft class, Scott Henderson, also had a great game. He had 28 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Victor Wembanyama called most hyped rookie since LeBron James

Around 200 NBA executives and scouts were in attendance on Tuesday to watch Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. If it was any other draft, Henderson could have been the first overall pick. However, Wembanyama looks like a generational talent who could change the NBA.

An anonymous general manager told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that it would be interesting to see how many teams tank for Wembanyama. The GM also compared the French prospect with LeBron James, calling him the most hyped rookie since "The King."

"Victor distorts basketball reality," the GM said. "The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we've never seen. He's a 7-foot-4 Durant who blocks shots, and he's not even close to what he's going to be. He will be the most hyped player since LeBron."

