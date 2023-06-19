Brandin Podziemski NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, favorable teams and more

Brandin Podziemski declared himself available for the 2023 NBA Draft after just two seasons of college basketball. He started in Illinois, where he had an unforgettable stint, before exploding into the collegiate scene in Santa Clara.

Basketball scouts have raved about his shooting, character and leadership. He averaged 19.9 points on 48.3% shooting, including 43.8% from behind the arc for the Broncos.

While Podziemski was almost non-existent with the Fighting Illini, he was the center of almost everything Santa Clara ran on offense. Herb Sendek, the Broncos coach, gave him nearly unlimited freedom to orchestrate everything on the offensive end.

Brandin Podziemski was an underrated passer, averaging 3.7 assists per game and was a ferocious rebounder for his size (6-5). He had 8.8 rebounds per contest in Santa Clara, which was significantly more than several big men who played in the WCC.

The Muskego, Wisconsin native is also just a gritty player who puts everything on a floor. It is a trait that has already caught the eye of a few NBA executives and scouts.

One unnamed exec had this to say about Brandin Podziemski (via Jonathan Givony):

"Just put him in the cage in 3 on 3 and let him fight. He makes the right reads every time."

Who could pick Brandin Podziemski?

Most scouts consider Brandin Podziemski as a backup point guard in the NBA. He lacks the athleticism, speed and shiftiness of most point guards in the pro league.

In most mock drafts, Podziemski has landed between the 25th to the 40th spot. Teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, LA Clippers, and Denver Nuggets could take an interest in him.

The Grizzlies are in an interesting situation. Superstar point guard Ja Morant is suspended for 25 games to start the season. Without “G12,” they only have Tyus Jones as their pure playmaker. Shooting guard Desmond Bane could orchestrate the plays when Jones isn’t on the floor. Bane, though, is badly needed for his scoring.

The former Santa Clara star could come in even as a rookie to help with the playmaking and put up points with his deadly touch.

The Charlotte Hornets could also come calling if they make Brandon Miller the second pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Podziemski could instantly become LaMelo Ball’s backup point guard.

The LA Clippers, depending on what they do in free agency, could also need another point guard. They are reportedly trying to bring in Chris Paul. The Santa Clara product will be ideal behind “CP3” and could give Bones Hyland a run for the primary backup role.

Finally, the Denver Nuggets could look for Jamal Murray’s backup. Brandin Podziemski couldn’t be in a better place than the defending NBA champs.

