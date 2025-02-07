Brandon Ingram drops 4-word reaction to Angel Reese's former coach's heartfelt message after deadline move 

Brandon Ingram was one of a few former All-Stars to be moved at this year's NBA trade deadline, joining names like Anthony Davis, Luka Dončić and De'Aaron Fox. Ingram was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Toronto Raptors after spending almost six seasons with New Orleans. On his way to his next team though, one of his former coaches offered words of encouragement.

Teresa Weatherspoon is currently coaching in the Unrivaled league, but she and Brandon Ingram spent four years together with the Pelicans when she was an assistant coach there. She went from the Pelicans to the Chicago Sky, where she served as the team's head coach for two years, including Angel Reese's rookie season, before being let go this offseason.

Weatherspoon was part of the player development staff for the New Orleans Pelicans, formed a bond with Ingram as he enjoyed the best years of his career while she was there.

Weatherspoon took to Instagram to express her pride in Ingram's development and encouraged him to continue his high level of play with the Toronto Raptors. Ingram responded to her post, using four words to reciprocate the love from his former coach.

Ingram made sure that Witherspoon's kind words didn't go unrecognized, displaying his appreciation for her.

"I love you more! ❤️" replied Ingram to Witherspoon's post.

When Brandon Ingram arrived in New Orleans back in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis trade to Los Angeles, he came into his own, securing his first, and so far only, All-Star selection that season. Ingram has thrived in New Orleans as their leading scorer, averaging more than 20 points in each of his five full seasons with the team.

Despite his scoring prowess, Ingram's injury history was one of the chief reasons why the Pelicans saw fit to move him at the deadline. Ingram has only played in 18 games so far this season and is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered on December 7th. He comes to a Raptors team looking to be competitive while also giving themselves a chance at the top overall pick in the draft lottery.

How does Brandon Ingram fit with the Toronto Raptors?

Once he is healthy, Brandon Ingram fits right into the Raptors starting lineup, playing forward alongside Scottie Barnes. His shooting and ball handling skills should give the Raptors' bottom ten offense a boost, stretching the floor for Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett.

The Raptors(16-35) aren't in contention in the Eastern Conference this season, but the addition of Ingram as well their top-ten projected pick in the 2025 draft makes them a team to watch as they fight to return to contention.

