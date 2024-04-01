Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans star's status vs Suns (April 1)

Brandon Ingram's injury absence remains a key talking point for the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of Monday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Ingram has missed the past four games with a knee injury. New Orleans is 2-2 in those games.

The losses came against the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder, two teams the Pelicans could have tested themselves against for a fair assessment as a healthy unit. The Pelicans have been a force to be reckoned with since February as they are 18-8. Ingram was key to their success as one of their best offensive players, averaging 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting on 50/37/80 splits.

Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Pelicans star's status vs. Suns

Ingram remains sidelined for the Pelicans with a knee injury ahead of Monday's game against the Suns. Coach Willie Green gave a promising injury update on the Pelicans forward, saying the former All-Star is already doing on-court work. It could mean that Ingram is on track to recover in time to play the last few games of the regular season.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Ingram suffered a left knee bone contusion after hyperextending it during the Pelicans-Magic game on March 21. His left leg landed awkwardly on a defensive possession against Jalen Suggs, who shoved him, causing the Pelicans forward to lose his balance. Ingram was given a two-week timeline for his re-evaluation on March 22.

Brandon Ingram could be a big miss against Phoenix Suns

Ingram's absence could hurt the Pelicans against a star-studded lineup like Phoenix. The Suns' defense has been streaky this season, but when in sync, it isn't easy to beat. New Orleans would've benefitted massively from Ingram's presence because of his shot-creating ability.

It has been one of his best traits, along with his scoring this season. According to Basketball Index, Ingram ranks fourth in overall shot creation this season among forwards and first in creating shot opportunities for himself.

The Pelicans will hope CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson can shoulder that burden well and secure the crucial win.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

NBA TV will broadcast the Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans game. Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports New Orleans will provide local TV coverage. Fans outside the US and local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT at Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans' homecourt.