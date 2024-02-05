Brandon Ingram's baby mama Aaleeyah Petty and Bradley Beal's wife marvel at McKenzie Caldwell-Pope's snaps

Brandon Ingram and his former partner Aaleeyah Petty have been in the news for quite some time. Ingram's baby mother has made some sensational headlines linked to the father of her child.

However, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope attended her partner Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's game Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brandon Ingram's partner posted multiple images on her Instagram on the court post-game.

Reacting to McKenzie's post, the baby mama of Ingram's child, Aaleeyah was seen in a chill mood on social media. She commented later, praising Kentavious' wife's look for the night.

Aaleeyah Petty put a praising comment for McKenzie

However, it was not only Aaleeyah who ws found in the comment section of the post. Kamiah Adams-Beal, wife of the Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal, also reacted to the post.

Kamiah Adams-Beal commented on McKenzie's post

Brandon Ingram and his infamous relationship with Aaleeyah Petty

Brandon Ingram is in the midst of his fifth season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Just past the halfway point in the year, he is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. However, the recent events in his personal life has resulted in a shaky relationship with his former partner Aaleeyah Petty.

Aaleeyah Petty, a popular Instagram model and fitness enthusiast originally from Chicago, is currently based in Los Angeles. With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, she predominantly shares content related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Petty has been in the public eye for her romantic involvement with notable figures from the NBA. Along with Justin Combs, son of music mogul Diddy. Petty was spotted with Combs around the time of his split with rapper Saweetie. On February 27, 2019, Petty welcomed her son, Brenton, in to the world.

Aaleeyah Petty has hit the headlines with her recent revelation. She is an Instagram model and a fitness enthusiast has several names around the NBA linked to her. Petty had previously announced that she was expecting Ingram's child. On top of this, she recently hinted at expecting a child with another player.

Originally, Petty claimed that Brandon Ingram was the father of her child. Since then, she's posted pregnancy photos hinting that it could be Portland Trail Blazer Anfernee Simons.

Simons, 24, is in the midst of his sixth NBA season with the Blazers. The young guard is having a career year, posting career-highs in points (23.2) and assists (5.3).

Earlier in 2018, Ingram was in a relationship with LA stripper Raelynn Inez, before dating Amber Washington. However, his relationship with Washington didn't last, and she hinted on social media that the Pelicans forward was deceitful.

