Brandon Miller shut down Michael Jordan for air balling a free throw-"He started it"

Before being selected as the second-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller gained widespread attention for his viral trash talk aimed at none other than Michael Jordan. Now that he's part of the Hornets, he anticipates more opportunities to be around the former superstar guard, as Jordan retained a minority share in the franchise after its recent sale.

During a recent appearance on Paul George's 'PodcastP' Podcast, Miller discussed his viral trash-talking of Michale Jordan, noting how the former superstar guard is the one that started it.

"He started it," Miller said. "I think it kind of showed him another side of me because I don't really...I mean, if you talk trash, I'll probably look at you like you're crazy. I think me responding to him, I don't think he thought I was gonna say anything to him. Just because he is Michael Jordan. But, you know, I did see him airball those free-throws, so that's one thing I have above him."

Michael Jordan has always valued a competitive fire and would likely have been impressed by Brandon Miller's willingness to compete against him verbally. During the same podcast, Miller also noted how when he's on the court, there is no room for sentiment or for being star-struck.

"[On the court, I'm like] I don't really know who that guy is, but off the court, after the workout, I'm like, oh, what's going on? MJ. Nice to meet you. Take a picture. I was a fan. While I'm in between the lines, I don't know who that is."

Brandon Miller had a difficult start to life with the Charlotte Hornets, as he struggled in the opening games of Las Vegas Summer League. However, as the tournament progressed, Brandon Miller began to show flashes of what made him a top-two pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and will now look to build off those performances during the remainder of the offseason.

It's worth noting that Brandon Miller holds a significant distinction as being Michael Jordan's last-ever draft pick for the Hornets. Although Jordan has ceded majority ownership of the team, he continues to wield influence as the decision-maker for basketball operations in the current offseason.

Brandon Miller's addition will provide the Hornets with another young star to build around as they look to pair the forward with LaMelo Ball. Mitch Kupchak and the Hornets front office will also be hoping to retain Miles Bridges beyond the upcoming season, although the embattled forward will become an unrestricted free agent after opting into his qualifying offer earlier this summer.

Michael Jordan's draft record for the Charlotte Hornets leaves a lot to be desired. However, Jordan will likely be hoping that Brandon Miller can be a success, so he can bow out of his role with the franchise on a high note.

