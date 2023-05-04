BREAKING: Bucks fire Mike Budenholzer from head coach position

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that they've dismissed head coach Mike Budenholzer shortly after getting eliminated by the Miami Heat in the playoffs. Budenholzer was the team's head coach since 2018 and helped the organization win an NBA title in 2021 against the Phoenix Suns.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season with a 58-24 record. With that, they had home court advantage over the rest of the East. However, their season was cut short after Jimmy Butler's heroics took over the series and eliminated them in five games in the first round of the postseason.

Coach Bud started his coaching career under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. He won four championships with the organization before transitioning to being a head coach for other teams. He left the Spurs and became a head coach for the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 to 2017.

