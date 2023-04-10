Breaking: LA Clippers' star to be sidelined for the first round of 2023 playoffs

With the postseason about to begin, the LA Clippers will be in a head-to-head matchup in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, but they will be without their All-Star forward Paul George.

The matchup will consist of a star-studded cast of players from Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Devin Booker. However, The Atheltic's Shams Charania has provided an update on George's status.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury.

During a game against the OKC Thunder with four minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Paul George's knee got entangled with OKC's Lu Dort after securing a rebound and landing with his knee bending awkwardly. George was taken to the locker room while making sure no pressure was put on the injured leg.

The injury, at first glance, was believed to have been much worse than a sprained ankle as it looked to be similar to the injury he sustained in 2014 during a Team USA exhibition game.

The LA Clippers (44-38) will face-off against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) without their All-Star forward and hope to advance to the second round for a potential return on the court.

