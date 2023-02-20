BREAKING: Patrick Beverley is signing with his hometown team for remaining of 2023 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly made roster moves to strengthen their depth as they sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the remainder of the season. This will be a huge move for the Bulls as they are sending Beverley back to his hometown of Chicago.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Patrick Beverley is expected to sign with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Beverley is set to return home, giving Chicago much-needed point guard help.

Pat Bev was recently traded by the LA Lakers at the deadline to the Orlando Magic. The Magic followed it up by waiving him, as they have no plans of keeping the veteran point guard on their roster.

The Bulls have finally addressed their roster needs with this signing, but will that be enough?

How will Patrick Beverley impact the Chicago Bulls?

The addition of Patrick Beverley to the Bulls is vital to their 2022-23 campaign. Chicago started their season without their starting point guard, Lonzo Ball, which has been a huge factor in their lack of success this season. Ball has been dealing with knee issues and the team could shut him down for the remainder of the season.

The latest update — or lack thereof— on the impending deadline to shut down the star point guard for the second-straight season: Lonzo Ball is still “nowhere near playing” and the Bulls will likely make a decision on his season after the All-Star break.The latest update — or lack thereof— on the impending deadline to shut down the star point guard for the second-straight season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… Lonzo Ball is still “nowhere near playing” and the Bulls will likely make a decision on his season after the All-Star break.The latest update — or lack thereof— on the impending deadline to shut down the star point guard for the second-straight season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…

With that, the Bulls have struggled to find consistency from the point guard position. Although young star Ayo Dosunmu has played his role as a starter well, it's not enough to put the squad in the position they want to be in. This season, Dosunmu is averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Chicago as a starter.

The backup point guard, Alex Caruso, has also done exceptional work. His numbers on the offensive end have gone down, but that's because he focuses solely on being a defensive stopper for the team. The fan-favorite is averaging 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a defensive specialist off the bench.

Adding Pat Bev could help balance the team on both ends of the court. Although he started off slow this season, he picked up his pace and is back to his usual numbers. The Bulls don't need to start him, he can play limited minutes and still have an impact, especially on the defensive end.

He's also a native of Chicago, which could also generate a ton of fan attraction. Chicago fans love their hometown players and always show their support for them.

