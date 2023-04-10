Create

Breaking: Rudy Gobert set to miss Lakers vs Wolves through suspension

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 11, 2023 06:53 GMT
Rudy Gobert was sent home by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday after getting into a physical altercation in the regular-season finale. While having words with teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout huddle, he proceeded to throw a punch at him.

Oh my Rudy Gobert just threw a punch at his own teammate Kyle Anderson https://t.co/6GP5wwkCqW

Despite the magnitude of their next game, the Timberwolves still decided to discipline Rudy Gobert. Reports have emerged that the former All-Star center will not be playing in Minnesota's play-in matchup against the LA Lakers. However, he is expected to make his return.

Gobert will serve a one-game suspension and is expected to return if the Wolves lose to the Lakers and play another play-in game, or advance into the Western Conference playoffs, sources said. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

This is a big blow for Minnesota as Gobert is the anchor of the Timberwolves defense. They will now be without one of their top players as they get ready to face LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

