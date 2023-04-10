Breaking: Rudy Gobert set to miss Lakers vs Wolves through suspension

Rudy Gobert was sent home by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday after getting into a physical altercation in the regular-season finale. While having words with teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout huddle, he proceeded to throw a punch at him.
Despite the magnitude of their next game, the Timberwolves still decided to discipline Rudy Gobert. Reports have emerged that the former All-Star center will not be playing in Minnesota's play-in matchup against the LA Lakers. However, he is expected to make his return.
This is a big blow for Minnesota as Gobert is the anchor of the Timberwolves defense. They will now be without one of their top players as they get ready to face LeBron James and Anthony Davis.