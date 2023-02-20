BREAKING: Russell Westbrook to LA Clippers reportedly confirmed, Adrian Wojnarowski reports confirmation of 9x All-Star's agent Jeff Schwartz

Russell Westbrook reportedly plans to sign with the LA Clippers after securing a buyout with the Utah Jazz. The former MVP last played for the LA Lakers, who traded him at the trade deadline in a three-team deal. Westbrook endured a tumultuous time in LA with the Lakers but could turn things around by teaming up with their crosstown rivals and stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Westbrook's plans to sign with the Clippers. Here's what the veteran NBA insider wrote:

"After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN."

Westbrook averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game across 130 appearances with the Lakers. The team failed to reach the play-in tournament last season, finishing with a 33-49 record. Westbrook didn't get much love at the Crypto.com Arena, the home stadium for both teams.

However, life in LA with the Clippers could work out differently for the point guard. The Lakers didn't have the pieces that fit Russell Westbrook's skillset. They lacked shooting and didn't have the traditional center to play in a pick-and-roll with Westbrook.

The LA Clippers have both. They also need a primary ball-handler in their lineup, so Westbrook fits their needs better than he did with the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook has been coveted by LA Clippers players

The LA Clippers were among the first teams to be linked to Russell Westbrook after his trade to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are rebuilding, and reaching a buyout agreement with Westbrook was a likely proposition. The Clippers needed a point guard, and Westbrook's recent resurgence in a new role with the Lakers helped him revive his value.

LA got Westbrook to come off the bench in a sixth-man role. He was among the frontrunners to win the 6th Man of the Year. Westbrook was highly efficient in running the second unit. He has also made significant improvements to his play defensively.

Westbrook's former teammate Paul George was among the players who publicly vouched for the Clippers to sign him. Here's what George told the Associated Press:

“I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to see if there is anything I can do… I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out.

"I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, mesh, figure out how we play, and adjust to it.”

George's lone MVP-caliber season came playing alongside Russell Westbrook when the duo were together with the OKC Thunder. The Clippers' brass has also conversed with Westbrook about him obtaining a specific role with them around his playmaking, rebounding and toughness.

It seems like an excellent fit on paper, and this could be a move that elevates the Clippers' championship aspirations.

