Breanna Stewart shatters Diana Taurasi's WNBA season points record

Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty now holds the record for most points scored in a single season in the WNBA, breaking the previous mark set by Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury.

Stewart broke Taurasi’s mark of 860 points set in 2006 in the second half of the match between Liberty and the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, September 5. She scored her 861st point by converting her first free throw.

WNBA on ClutchPoints shared the news, posting a video clip on X (formerly Twitter) of Stewart breaking the record.

The feat is another highlight for the 29-year-old University of Connecticut product in her first year in New York, as she has helped her team reach the playoffs this season.

Breanna Stewart is currently averaging 22.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Eastern Conference-leading Liberty.

Prior to joining New York this season, she spent six years with the Seattle Storm, where she won two WNBA titles and an MVP award.

Former teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird share a heartfelt moment

Prior to making waves with the New York Liberty, Breanna Stewart was a key cog with the Seattle Storm, a team she helped reach heights along with now-retired WNBA legend Sue Bird.

When the two had the opportunity to touch base when Stewart returned to Seattle early this year, they shared a heartfelt moment, where they hugged and talked about the solid outing the former Storm frontliner had in her return.

In her return game to her old stomping ground, ‘Stewie’ was all business, finishing with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes on the floor in leading New York to an 86-78 win.

After playing for 20 years, Bird retired at the end of the 2022 WNBA season, winning four titles with the Storm, the last two with Breanna Stewart in 2018 and 2022.

The two players showed tremendous coordination on the court, bringing out the best in each other while ensuring Seattle’s standing as one of the top teams in the league.

In the offseason, Stewart joined the Liberty through free agency. She has since steadily forged a bond with another talented point guard in All-Star Sabrina Ionescu. Together, they have helped New York reach the top of the Eastern Conference and earn a playoff berth.