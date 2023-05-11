Brian Windhorst believes Anthony Davis will definitely miss Game 6 if 'he goes into protocol today'

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers were one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals as they would wait for the winner between the Suns and Nuggets series. However, midway in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis got inadvertently struck in the head by the Warrriors' Kevon Looney after both tried to secure a rebound.

Davis was sidelined from the rest of the game and was escorted to the training room in a wheelchair for further medical attention due to dizziness. However, he could walk to the team bus without any assistance.

On ESPN's Get Up, Brian Windhorst gave his perspective on Anthony Davis' status heading into Game 6 of the second-round series if he gets diagnosed with a concussion.

"If he goes into protocol today, and again, let's hope that he doesn't go into it and let's hope that what the Lakers we're seeing last night was a positive sign. But if he goes in today, Game 6, almost 100% will not be able to play no matter what. And even a Game 7 because of the return-to-participation protocols."

According to league protocols concerning a player being diagnosed with a concussion, that player can not be cleared to play until 24 hours after the injury. The protocols also state that the player must undergo the league's return-to-participation process involving constant medical monitoring and exertion exercises.

The Lakers are yet to release an official injury report regarding Davis' condition and availability for Game 6.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis' head injury

Darvin Ham spoke to the media following the ball game to address the status of Anthony Davis.

"Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked on him. He seems to be doing really good already. That's just where he's at. That's the status of it right now."

It's unfortunate timing with the Lakers hoping that Davis' condition isn't anything serious moving forward.

Throughout the Lakers' postseason so far, Davis has been a dominant force after seasons of nagging injuries hampering his progress. In this year's playoffs, he is averaging 21.5 points on 52.9% shooting along with 13.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, and 2.6 assists.

