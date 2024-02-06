"Brian Windhorst has a LeBron pillow": Asinine Kyrie Irving take leaves NBA fans aggrieved with ESPN insider

The public perception of Kyrie Irving has changed over the years. Because of what he went through with other teams, many believe that he ruins the chances of the organizations he's played for. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst is one of the people who believes that about the All-Star guard.

Irving is having a stellar season with the Dallas Mavericks. Even though he's only played 28 games so far, it looks like the former Rookie of the Year has been comfortable in his current situation. The star guard is averaging 25.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists while making 41.5% of his threes.

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving has been heavily criticized by the masses. Irving's stint with the Boston Celtics was unforgettable. He promised to stay with the team only to leave them for the Brooklyn Nets. His time with the Nets was underwhelming, as he caused drama off the court and wasn't able to aid them in a deep playoff run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For this reason alone, even members of the media aren't the biggest fans of the point guard. Windhorst shared his honest opinion about Irving and criticized his tendency to blow up numerous chances while having an impressive supporting cast. The ESPN insider commented on Irving during an episode of "NBA Today."

"He's normalized breaking up superteams," Windy said. "He broke one up in Cleveland, he broke a chance in Boston and he broke up one of the biggest flops of a superteam in Brooklyn."

Expand Tweet

However, some fans have started to forgive and forget what Irving has done over the past few seasons. With this, they shared what they think about the comments made by Windy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since coming to Dallas, Irving has been focused on playing for the team. Unfortunately, he still gets slandered by the media while being quiet.

Also read: Kyrie Irving minute restriction: Is Mavericks guard playing on restricted minutes in his return game from injury against 76ers?

Kyrie Irving re-signing with Dallas is proof of change

When the Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving, it was a risky deal. Irving's current contract was about to expire, and the Dallas organization wasn't sure if he was going to re-sign after he was traded to them. Despite this, they took a chance and were eventually rewarded with the star's loyalty.

Over the summer, Irving agreed to stay with the Mavs on a three-year, $126 million deal.

Expand Tweet

This was a perfect deal for both parties, as Irving gets a chance to focus on playing basketball. The Mavs, on the other hand, finally have a high-level star who can play alongside Luka Doncic. The team is still struggling to find their rhythm as both stars dealt with injuries early on. However, many believe that the duo will lead Dallas to a strong finish.

Also read: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 8x All-Star's status (February 6)

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!