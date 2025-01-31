Brian Windhorst names one San Antonio Spurs asset as 'untouchable' in blockbuster De'Aaron Fox deal 

Ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA Trade Deadline, the San Antonio Spurs have reportedly placed an untouchable tag on rookie Stephon Castle. This season, Castle has proven himself as a budding young prospect who seems poised to win the Rookie of the Year award this season.

Given that he's averaged 11.9 points and 3.5 assists per game on 40.4% shooting from the floor, ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that San Antonio considers him untouchable in trade talks.

While discussing a potential trade for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox on Friday, Windhorst was quoted as saying:

“If there was a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Luka Doncic on the table, they might consider it. But I don’t know if De’Aaron Fox rises to that level… They may believe Castle will be comparable to Fox in a couple of years.”

The report was also corroborated by Sam Amick of The Athletic, who reported that amid speculation of a De'Aaron Fox trade, the Kings are interested in acquiring Castle. However, much like Brian Windhorst's sources, Amick's sources don't believe San Antonio is willing to part ways with the standout rookie.

While adding Fox to their roster would certainly be a major acquisition for San Antonio as the team looks to make a push in the Western Conference standings, the Spurs seem to be prioritizing long-term growth over a win-now mindset.

Chris Paul reacts to San Antonio Spurs being at the heart of the latest De'Aaron Fox trade rumors

Throughout coach Gregg Popovich's tenure at the helm of the franchise, the San Antonio Spurs have seldom been in the rumor mill leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

Despite that, recently, the young Spurs' core has been in the headlines, thanks to reports that De'Aaron Fox wants to join Popovich and Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. While the Spurs may be interested in adding Fox to their roster, Sacramento's asking price may be too high.

In the meantime, San Antonio's young players are getting a firsthand experience of the chaos surrounding the NBA trade deadline, with mock trades flying in every direction.

Given the situation, Chris Paul weighed in while speaking with members of the press on Wednesday night after a 128-116 loss to the LA Clippers:

“Just keep playing, and understand that a pair of lips can say anything,”

“People will be, ‘sources say, sources said’—we’ve got coaches and GMs at the gym every day. Ask. If it concerns you that mu›ch, ask, and hopefully they will be honest or straight up with you if you’re concerned about it."

With the deadline less than a week away, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

