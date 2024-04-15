“Bright future building legos”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fiancee Mariah Riddlesprigger hilariously roasts 2x MVP amid bed-ridden hobbies

As two-time MVP for the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for injury management rest at home, his fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger shared a humorous update on Instagram on Sunday.

With extra time on his hands, the mostly bed-ridden Giannis has taken to building Lego sets, as evidenced by his creation of Captain America's shield, a beloved Marvel character's iconic weapon.

In her story, Riddlesprigger quipped:

"If basketball doesn't work out, I think you have a bright future building Lego

"Giannis' random hobbies have returned! Praying for a speedy recovery because I dont even want to imagine what comes next."

Mariah Riddlesprigger's Instagram story

With additional time at home, it's expected that Antetokounmpo will continue indulging in his hobbies, especially as he's anticipated to remain sidelined for at least another week due to his injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shares another hobby of his to fans

In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in both hobbyists and entrepreneurs. Among the various sports captivating enthusiasts, NBA basketball stands out as the most popular, commanding the highest demand.

An individual who seems to be delving into thie same is none other than Antetokounmpo himself. In 2020, the Bucks forward took to his TikTok account to share a video showcasing his collection. The collection featured in the video consists entirely of memorabilia related to himself.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

At the 3:40 mark in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks appeared on track for a victory. Despite being on a four-game losing streak, they had established a 15-point lead over the East's top team.

However, in a concerning turn of events, Bucks star Antetokounmpo suddenly fell to the court clutching the lower part of his left leg, despite no visible contact with another player.

Expand Tweet

After a brief period seated next to teammates and a trainer, Giannis Antetokounmpo tested his leg's strength cautiously. He leaned on teammates Brook Lopez and Thanasis Antetokounmpo for support before walking to the locker room on his own.

Later that evening, the Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo had suffered a left soleus strain, which is part of the calf muscle. While soleus strains are often grouped under general calf strains, there are instances where the specific injury is identified as such.