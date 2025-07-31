"Bring back Skip Bayless" - NBA fans react as 3 of Stephen A. Smith's co-hosts ft. Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas get tangled in legal issues

Three of Stephen A. Smith's previous co-hosts on ESPN recently got tangled with legal issues, prompting fans to react on social media. Shannon Sharpe was fired by the network and Gilbert Arenas was arrested on Wednesday. Marcus Morris also just got out of jail after being held in jail for two days due to fraud charges. ESPN parted ways with Sharpe after he settled a sexual assault lawsuit, which initially led to his hiatus in April. Arenas was reportedly arrested in his home in Encino, California and was charged with conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business.The former NBA player and current podcaster was allegedly hosting illegal high-stakes poker games at his house. He was released on the same day after paying a $50,000 bond, with his court date set on Sept. 24. As for Marcus Morris, he was arrested in an airport in Florida due to an out-of-state fraud charge. He was detained for two days before getting released after paying more than $200,000 in debt to a couple of casinos in Nevada. All three have, at least once, served as a co-host for Stephen A. Smith's popular show, &quot;First Take.&quot;Since it's all over social media, fans couldn't help notice the connection to Smith. Some even joked that the eccentric analyst might be working with the government to make arrests, while others suggested bringing back Skip Bayless as his co-host. Here are some of the best reactions. VZA. @VZA_94LINKI’m not gonna lie. The only way to save first take at this point is to bring back Skip Bayless.Sidney Dean 🇭🇹 @ISidneyDeanILINKThey about to start bringing in the full white cast again 😭😭 SilentRideHome @SilentHomeRideLINKHe definitely be snitchingIbriham A Turay @IbrihamTurayLINKI know he using all of his money to gather up some info on LeBron James. He’s at the top of his board. efe 🕊️ @efe206925896290LINKStephen A always got the inside scoop lolIt should be pointed out that Shannon Sharpe has already paid a settlement with his alleged victim, while Marcus Morris has been released. Morris told his followers that it was a &quot;lesson learned&quot; experience for him, while Gilbert Arenas tweeted that he just rented his house in Encino.Arenas argued that he wasn't part of the illegal gambling ring, reportedly led by suspected Israeli mobster Yevgeni &quot;Giora&quot; Gershman. Stephen A. Smith gives his latest take on Luka DoncicStephen A. Smith gives his latest take on Luka Doncic. (Photo: IMAGN)After taking a short vacation, Stephen A. Smith was back on &quot;First Take&quot; this week and discussed a bunch of topics. Luka Doncic looks like a new man after his photos showing his new slimmer frame went viral, but Smith wasn't ready to embrace &quot;skinny Luka&quot; just yet. &quot;The brother is phenomenal as an offensive talent, no doubt about this,&quot; Smith said, according to USA Today. &quot;But there’s a difference between getting in shape in the offseason and staying in shape during the season, and that’s something we have to monitor moving forward.&quot;Smith added that he'll wait and see if Doncic improves defensively with his new physique for the LA Lakers next season.