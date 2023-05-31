“Bring Yo A** To The Back!" - When Jimmy Butler wanted all the smoke with Nuggets in 2021

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have defied all odds so far in their quest to win a title this season despite being an underdog squad since the start of the playoffs. As they prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, let's take a look back at what happened between the two teams a season ago.

Last season, the Nuggets hosted the Heat in the regular season. With 2:45 left in the fourth quarter and Denver leading 111-94, Nikola Jokic, who was the MVP at the time, grabbed a rebound and brought the ball to the other side of the court.

As he approached halfcourt, Miami's Markieff Morris fouled Jokic. Based on Jokic's body language, he wasn't fond of how he was fouled and retaliated by shoving him from behind causing the forward to fall on his face and stay on the ground for a long period.

The two teams then had to be held back by the officials and coaches. While the play was being reviewed, Butler talked smack to someone affiliated to the Nuggets. The six-time All-Star has made it clear that he wasn't talking to Jokic at the time.

While standing by the Heat's bench, Butler asked the person to meet him at the back. Miami's star didn't mention a name on who he was arguing with, but made it clear that he doesn't have any bad blood with the Serbian bigman.

"Bring yo a** to the back," Jimmy Butler said.

Butler and Jokic will go head-to-head against each other on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler desires winning the NBA trophy more than anything

After Heat won Game 7, a moment between Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo went viral after the former refused to hold the Eastern Conference championship trophy. Adebayo offered the trophy to Butler, but the All-Star forward refused and assured his teammate that he'll hold the next one, referencing the NBA title.

Recently, Butler had a chance to talk about his desire to win a title weighing more than any of his other desires in the league.

"That's how I view it. ... I'm very grateful to be able to win the Eastern Conference, but I've done that before," Butler said. "I don't play for the Eastern Conference finals MVP. I won't play for the Finals MVP. I could care less. I play for Mr. O'Brien (NBA championship trophy). ... I really only want to win a championship."

