Jimmy Butler clarifies he has no ‘Beef’ with Nikola Jokic after Heat-Nuggets altercation in 2021

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are expected to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series in the NBA Finals. Going back to a season ago, there was an incident that involved the two stars when their teams went up against each other and Butler finally addressed it.

Back in the 2021-22 season, Jokic was part of an altercation that was talked about for quite some time. The incident started when Markieff Morris committed a foul on the two-time MVP. Jokic, who wasn't a fan of how the foul happened, retaliated and the two teams started an on-court mess.

Prior to tomorrow's Game 1 bout, Butler made it clear that he and Jokic aren't the ones who have bad blood.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't think so. I think there's a lot of stuff about the whole situation that people don't understand and I'll let that stay back there. But I don't think it has too much to do with anything. It's in the past, high-level competition." Butler said when asked if the bad blood between the teams would be seen in the series.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport “I wasn’t talking to Jokic. That wasn’t my beef.”



Jimmy sets the record straight on the Heat-Nuggets altercation in 2021 “I wasn’t talking to Jokic. That wasn’t my beef.”Jimmy sets the record straight on the Heat-Nuggets altercation in 2021 https://t.co/LEqK6ckZbd

"I will say, I wasn’t talking to Jokic. That wasn’t my beef. The individual who I was talking to definitely knew who I was talking to."

Following the on-court incident, Jokic was suspended for a game for pushing Morris from behind. Markieff was fined $50,000 by the NBA for his involvement in the altercation. The two teams seem to have high spirits as they go against each other in the finals.

While the incident was being reviewed, Butler was seen talking to a player from the Nuggets' bench. For the longest time, most people thought he was talking at the two-time MVP, who was seen sitting down at the bench trying to cool off at the time.

You might also be interested in reading this: "I'm gonna say Miami in 6" - Reggie Miller proclaims Miami Heat's title hopes are contingent on Jimmy Butler's consistency

Jimmy Butler addressed his ankle prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

During Game 7 of the Eastern Conference, there were two stars who had ankle problems in the game. The Boston Celtics had to carry on with an injured Jayson Tatum on the floor. Additionally, Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle in the middle of the game, but insisted in staying in the game to finish the job for the Heat.

When asked how his ankle is doing, Butler addressed that he won't use his injury as an excuse.

"Nobody cares. You don't, either. I'm still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We're going to be okay. We're going to get the job done, bum ankle or not." Butler said.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jimmy Butler asked if his ankle is 100 percent: "Nobody cares. You don't, either. I'm still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We're going to be okay. We're going to get the job done, bum ankle or not." Jimmy Butler asked if his ankle is 100 percent: "Nobody cares. You don't, either. I'm still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We're going to be okay. We're going to get the job done, bum ankle or not."

Also read: Does Jimmy Butler have a shoe deal? Exploring the reason behind Heat superstar cutting ties with Jordan brand

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes