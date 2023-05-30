Does Jimmy Butler have a shoe deal? Exploring reason behind Heat superstar cutting ties with Jordan brand

Jimmy Butler has been the heart and soul of the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as they've made it all the way back to the NBA Finals. This is the second time they're back in the league's biggest stage in the Butler era, and it's been going strong for the team so far.

Looking closely at Butler, his on-court shoes aren't similar to what the other All-Stars are rocking. The six-time All-Star is currently signed with the Chinese shoe brand, Li-Ning. He's been signed with Li-Ning since the 2020-21 season, which was his second season with Miami after leading the team to the Finals in 2020.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula



Butler will become the current face of the brand, which also has a lifetime deal with Heat icon BREAKING: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a significant multi-year signature shoe deal with Li-Ning.Butler will become the current face of the brand, which also has a lifetime deal with Heat icon @DwyaneWade BREAKING: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a significant multi-year signature shoe deal with Li-Ning.Butler will become the current face of the brand, which also has a lifetime deal with Heat icon @DwyaneWade. https://t.co/V7Bq83lUb9

Prior to his multi-year contract with Li-Ning, Butler was signed with different shoe brands. When he first started in the NBA, the Heat star was signed with Adidas. Eventually, he had to leave the shoe company after he was recruited by his fellow Marquette alum, Dwyane Wade.

Before he was with Adidas, Butler rocked the iconic shoes of the Jordan Brand. Even when he was still playing in college, the five-time All-Defensive was seen wearing Air Jordans. The Air Jordan 29 Low Jimmy Butler was his first PE with the shoe company, which even featured a Chicago Bulls colorway back in 2016.

Jimmy Butler reportedly filed a new trademark for "Himmy Buckets"

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Butler has been balling out in the 2023 NBA Playoffs by leading the Heat all the way to the finals after being a Play-In Team. Now, he's done a ton for the team, and they're looking forward to facing the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series.

Throughout his on-court rampage, Butler even had time to trademark a name that will feature a ton of merchandise for him. According to reports, the Heat star has filed to trademark the name "Himmy Butler." The 6-foot-7 forward plans to launch an entire line of beverages and clothing line under the name.

There's a possibility that fans of Butler could also see Bigface Coffee, a product that the six-time All-Star launched back in the 2019-20 season.

Caleb Martin almost won the ECF MVP over Jimmy Butler

After winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Jimmy Butler was awarded the ECF MVP. The voting results showed that Butler's teammate, Caleb Martin, almost won the award after a stellar seven-game series.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA After their clutch performances, only one vote separated Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin for Eastern Conference Finals MVP After their clutch performances, only one vote separated Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin for Eastern Conference Finals MVP 👀 https://t.co/SOwSSFYK8s

Martin averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 and 1.7 assists while making 48.9% of his shots from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5 forward also had a big game against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 after posting 26 points and ten rebounds.

