"Bringing a suitcase full of fouls with him?": NBA fans troll James Harden as he enters Crypto Arena with $2440 Louis Vuitton bag 

James Harden seems to be enjoying his new lifestyle in LA. He was dealt to the Clippers recently and is living up to the flashy LA lifestyle change. NBA stars love to show off their expensive goods and high fashion when arriving at the arena for game days. Harden appears to be no different.

The new LA Clipper arrived at Crypto.com Arena for his home debut on Sunday. He wore an all-black simple fit. However, he carried his things in quite the suitcase.

Harden was filmed walking in with a $2440 Louis Vuitton bag. The bag is a Keepall Bandoulière 45. It is black leather with the iconic Louis Vuitton logos and print pattern. The hefty price tag was likely no bother to Harden, who is playing on a $35.6 million player option this season.

The guard has already made $338.5 million in NBA career earnings from his basketball contracts. That, of course, does not even include his business ventures or off-court endorsements. Harden is a huge Adidas spokesperson. According to Sports Illustrated, Harden inked a 13-year deal with Adidas in 2015. It was worth up to $200 million.

Despite his wealth and NBA success, Harden is often the butt of jokes. His recent video carrying the pricey duffle bag brought out the haters once again. Plenty of NBA fans had jokes for Harden. One fan speculated what may be in that Louis bag.

“Bringing a suitcase full of fouls with him?” one fan wrote.

That fan was not the only one with some jokes. Check out some of the best social media reactions below.

James Harden’s start with the Clippers

James Harden has had a shaky start with the LA Clippers. He played in three games before Sunday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. All three games have been on the road.

Harden and the Clippers have lost all three since trading for Harden.

Harden has not found his footing in the offense yet either. He has not scored more than 20 points. He scored 17, 12 and 14 respectively in his first three games in a Clipper uniform.

Of course, James Harden will have to adjust, as LA has a lot of mouths to feed. Harden is competing with Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell as the third scoring option on the team. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have stayed healthy so far and remain the main options.

James Harden could also improve his playmaking and passing. He is a skilled passer and point guard. However, he has not recorded a double-digit assist game yet.