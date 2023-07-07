Britney Spears is hoping to get an apology from Victor Wembanyama - “I have yet to get a public apology from the player”

Pop superstar Britney Spears reportedly wanted to get a photo with Victor Wembanyama near a restaurant at the ARIA Hotel and Casino. She not only failed to get what wanted but was also allegedly struck in the face by one of Wembanyama’s security men.

Spears had this to say per an ESPN report:

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security, or their organization. I hope they will.”

Victor Wembanyama addresses reports that Spurs security allegedly struck Britney Spears when she approached him Wednesday at a Las Vegas restaurant

The San Antonio Spurs rookie is in Las Vegas with his teammates as they prepare to play in the NBA Summer League. “Wemby” will debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

He spoke to the media about the incident:

"I couldn't stop. That person was calling me, 'Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. That person grabbed me from behind -- not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.

"I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Wembanyama’s security instructed the French phenom not to stop to sign autographs or pose for pictures.

Per TMZ, the man in question is reportedly Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs. According to reports, camera footage showed Smith shoving Spears’ hand away. It was the singer’s hand that struck her face and not Smith’s.

Las Vegas Police is reportedly not treating the matter as a criminal investigation as Smith was only trying to defend Wembanyama.

The TMZ report also wrote something contrary to what Britney Spears told ESPN.

“We're told the security guy came over to the table and apologized. He said, ‘You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans.’ He apologized and Britney accepted it. BTW, we're told he also said when he slapped her he didn't know who she was.”

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson will headline the Las Vegas NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama will debut for the San Antonio Spurs on Friday against Brandon Miller’s Charlotte Hornets. The Spurs have already played two summer league games, but the Frenchman wasn’t part of the lineup.

San Antonio, however, will headline him in Las Vegas against the No. 2 pick of this year’s NBA draft. The Spurs beat the Hornets in their first summer league meeting. Miller had a so-so performance in the Spurs’ win.

Friday will be a marquee matchup as the top names of the said draft will take on each other.

Key summer league games have been announced involving the top 3 picks: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson.



Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, July 7



Spurs vs. Blazers on Sunday, July 9



Blazers vs. Hornets on Tuesday, July 11

Two nights later, Victor Wembanyama will face off against Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick of the said draft. Henderson and Wembanyama had battled nearly a year ago in the same venue.

“Wemby” played for the Metropolitans 92 while Henderson led the Ignite team in two exhibition games. Sunday will be their first meeting as NBA players.

