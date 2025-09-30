  • home icon
  Brittany Renner's latest LA filing ends viral rumors about P.J. Washington's child support payments

Brittany Renner’s latest LA filing ends viral rumors about P.J. Washington’s child support payments

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 30, 2025 15:04 GMT
Brittany Renner’s latest LA filing ends viral rumors about P.J. Washington’s child support. (Image Source: Imagn, @bundleofbrittany/IG)

Before marrying Alisah Chanel, P.J. Washington was in a relationship with internet personality Brittany Renner. The former couple was one of the most popular NBA couples in the community. The Mavs star and the influencer dated each other for almost two years, and in March 2021, they welcomed their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, into the world.

However, things went sour for the loving duo as they separated just four months after their child's birth. Ever since then, Renner and Washington have been embroiled in a legal drama, with the influencer demanding that the Mavs star take responsibility for his child.

The legal battle between the former couple started in November 2024. Renner demanded child support, and the fans speculated it to be somewhere around the $200,000 mark. On Tuesday, TMZ obtained court documents that revealed the court's decision in the case.

According to the documents, P.J. Washington is required to make a $5,500 monthly payment in child support. He has also been ordered to incur Renner's attorney fees.

"Washington has been ordered to pay Brittany Renner $5,500 a month in child support," TMZ wrote in the caption of their IG post. "According to the docs, Washington additionally was ordered to pay a lump sum of $130,000 to satisfy "any and all existing child support accruing prior to the entry of this consent order, as well as for (Renner's) attorney's fees."
As of now, P.J. Washington has not made any public comments about the court's order.

Brittany Renner and P.J. Washington get into an ugly argument over their son

Earlier this month, a video of P.J. Washington arguing with the mother of his son and his ex, Brittany Renner, went viral on social media. In the video, the Mavs forward is seen visiting his son at Renner's house. However, as he is about to take the kid away with him, the child starts crying.

Renner records the whole interaction and reveals that the child cries every time Washington comes to meet him. She also says that the boy does not want to go with him and accuses the Mavs forward of not spending enough time with his child.

The conversation quickly turns into a heated argument when Renner's mother gets involved. She accused the Mavs forward of doing nothing for his child and badmouthed Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, who is sitting beside her husband. The Mavs forward and his wife also slam back at Renner's mother with insults before closing the car door and driving away.

