“You broke as hell”: P.J. Washington's wife Alisah seemingly throws shade at Brittany Renner as custody dispute goes viral

P.J. Washington's custody dispute with his former girlfriend, Brittany Renner, went viral on the internet on Tuesday. Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, who also had an outburst at Renner's mother, extended the dispute for another hour.The video that went viral showed Renner's mother calling Chanel a &quot;h*e&quot; and alleging that he gave her an enormous amount of money, but a small amount to his son.Hours later, Chanel threw shade at Renner on her social media post. She posted a screenshot of a particular verse from PLUTO's &quot;What Da Fuk&quot; song in her Instagram Story,&quot;You broke as hell and you at home, I'm shakin' a*s all in yacht (A*s all in yacht),&quot; the verse read.[Credit: IG/@alisahchanel_]Alisah Washington's reaction came after a viral video on the internet. The first side in the video had Alisah Chanel lip-syncing to Monaleo's &quot;Putting Ya Dine&quot; song. The next video featured an extra-heated moment between P.J. Washington, Chanel, Renner and her family. The video started with Renner's mother recording the moment Washington arrived at their door to pick up his son.The moment Washington took his son from Renner, he started crying, trying to get back to his mother. Renner clarified that every time the NBA player came to pick up his son, P.J. Jr. started crying.&quot;This is the third time he has done this. He doesn't want to go with you, so actually show up, coz he does this every time,&quot; Renner told Washington.When the Mavericks player argued that their son was just a baby and that's why he was crying, Renner said that it &quot;wasn't a baby thing.&quot;While Renner's mom recorded from a distance, the former couple argued near Washington's car. While Renner was walking away, the NBA player said &quot;f*** this,&quot; leaving Renner's mom upset. She confronted Washington about what he had said.&quot;Suck my d***,&quot; he said.&quot;Maybe I would if you had one Pu*** a** b****,&quot; Renner's mother furiously replied before unleashing her words on Washington and his wife.She brought up the alleged disparity between his wife and his son regarding the money he gives them and even called Washington's wife Alisah a &quot;h*e.&quot;&quot;A $170,000 to you h*e but a $11,000 to your son's bank account.&quot;Chanel aggressively leapt towards the window, shouting at Renner's mother, who later challenged her to get out of the car. The video ended abruptly. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlisah Chanel gifts husband P.J. Washington a Rolls-Royce on his birthdayJust a day after P.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel had a big spat with Brittney Renner and her family, Chanel showered love on her NBA star husband with a big gift. She gifted him a Rolls-Royce on his 27th birthday on Aug. 23.&quot;It was only right I did my big one you’ve always went above and beyond to make sure I’ve gotten everything I could ever want this is my way of showing how much I appreciate you HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY hope you love it 🫶🏽🥳🥹,&quot; Chanel wrote in the post on Monday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWashington also reciprocated with a heartfelt message for his wife.&quot;I love you 💍♾️💙,&quot; he wrote in the comment.P.J. Washington's commentP.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel started dating in 2021, shortly after the NBA star's breakup with Renner. He proposed to her in 2022, and in October 2023, the couple got married. Renner had congratulated the couple on social media.