Brittney Griner, who spent 294 days in Russia as a prisoner, once said that she could beat DeMarcus Cousins in a one-on-one match-up

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is known for a great many things. However, one of her most famous moments was when she claimed that she could beat a prime DeMarcus Cousins in a one-on-one match-up.

Griner is one of the most popular players in the WNBA. The current scenario may see her popularity boosted in light of her 294-day detention in Russia. However, prior to this, Griner was an absolute force of nature for the Phoenix Mercury.

By virtue of her size and skill, Griner used to dominate in the WNBA back in 2016. However, according to fans, it may have gone a bit too far as she once confidently claimed that she could take on Cousins ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Cousins is a lesser-known presence today, he was an absolute beast in 2016. Coming off an incredible season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Cousins was a bonafide All-Star in the league and potentially one of the best big men in the NBA at the time.

When told by a reporter that Cousins said she'd be 'no better than the third-best post player' in the men's team, Griner responded with a cheeky comment. She said:

"I'm just going to use that to fuel this. I mean, I'm better and I know that that kind of gets at them. But it's okay. It's okay, little man."

Meanwhile, Cousins' response to the notion of playing Brittney Griner was:

"I'm glad she's that confident in her ability. But it's also a little delusional. It's not a walk in the park over here."

Griner received some support from her Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi. However, the resounding consensus favored Cousins all the same.

It is important to note that Griner didn't mean any disrespect to Cousins. She mentioned that her relationship is a competitive one that one would have with an older brother.

Read: "This is not right": Dennis Rodman was baffled when he heard about a prisoner swap to get Brittney Griner back home from Russia

Brittney Griner's Mercury in trouble this season

Brittney Griner's long-awaited return to the WNBA saw her being named as an All-Star starter. However, this did little to improve the Phoenix Mercury's chances of making the playoffs.

The Mercury enjoyed some highs this past week with Diana Taurasi achieving a career milestone. However, the team as a whole is languishing. With a 9-21 record, Phoenix is at the bottom of the WNBA table.

With virtually no chance of making the playoffs, it is evident that the Mercury will need to make some adjustments for next season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)