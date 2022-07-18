"Bro beefing with Uber drivers", "how you let a UPS driver get in ya head" - Fans react to the amusing 'beef' between DeMar DeRozan and an opposing defender at a Drew League game

Emotions ran high as DeMar DeRozan participated in a Drew League game recently. With defenders amping the level of intensity in the game, fans reacted to DeRozan jawing with one of his opponents.

DeRozan announced he would be pairing up with LeBron James for the game. Fans were obviously excited to see the duo in action together.

The duo were a sight to behold in the Drew League game. However, the contest was anything but lighthearted fun. With defenders from the opposing team attempting to get under the NBA players' skins, tempers flared on both sides.

DeRozan engaged in a rather heated situation with one of the defenders on the opposing side. With the defender provoking the All-Star after a foul, the two were seen jawing at each other.

With the game seeing an unexpected turn of events, fans had to react to the back-and-forth between the two players. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

tribman @JTurco60 @TheBrandonShin @BleacherReport @brhoops UPS driver playing better d than most of the bulls roster? @TheBrandonShin @BleacherReport @brhoops UPS driver playing better d than most of the bulls roster?😂

Wobert Rilliams III @QuillionWatts @BleacherReport



🤡 @brhoops DeMar out there making plumbers look like first team all defense. Someone tell JJ Reddick to apologize to Bob Cousy and Mad Dog Russo right now! DeRozan just proved Cousy was a goat having to play against a real defense.. @BleacherReport @brhoops DeMar out there making plumbers look like first team all defense. Someone tell JJ Reddick to apologize to Bob Cousy and Mad Dog Russo right now! DeRozan just proved Cousy was a goat having to play against a real defense..😂😂😂🤡

Big 4horry @B4horry @BleacherReport @brhoops Demar knows the drew league championship is his only chance as a ring. @BleacherReport @brhoops Demar knows the drew league championship is his only chance as a ring.

John Toliver @John__Toliver @BleacherReport @brhoops Dude literally came out and just fouled him twice, and started clapping like he’s the defensive player of the year…SMH @BleacherReport @brhoops Dude literally came out and just fouled him twice, and started clapping like he’s the defensive player of the year…SMH

JHam @thatboyjham @BleacherReport they probably hoop professionally too @brhoops Why yall acting all the players on the opposing got regular jobsthey probably hoop professionally too @BleacherReport @brhoops Why yall acting all the players on the opposing got regular jobs 😂 they probably hoop professionally too

With the game taking an exciting turn, DeRozan put on a show for the crowd. Walking away with a narrow win in the game, the superstars combined for a dominant showcase.

DeMar DeRozan's performance at the Drew League

DeMar DeRozan suited up for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan gave fans a game to remember by pairing up with LeBron James. Many had expected to see the two play together for the LA Lakers last season. Unfortunately, this would not happen as the Lakers pursued Westbrook.

However, DeRozan and James displayed unbelievable chemistry on the floor together. Coming up against a rather tough team in Black Pearl Elite, the superstars put on a show worth remembering.

DeRozan himself had an impressive night. The Bulls superstar contributed a valuable 30 points and 14 rebounds for the MMV Cheaters' winning effort. DeRozan shot a disappointing 9-23 from the field, which did not matter much as they won the game.

While this remains suggestive of NBA players taking it easy during the offseason, the interaction suggests some degree of annoyance. However, DeRozan commented on how it's part of the game.

ESPN  @RealSportsDaily REPORT: DeMar DeRozan on his Drew league fight yesterday. "That's just ball man." REPORT: DeMar DeRozan on his Drew league fight yesterday. "That's just ball man." https://t.co/6TxSSDBjHf

While Drew League players aren't necessarily always professional athletes, they are better than the average basketball player. However, the difference in skill between above-average players and professionals is beyond significant.

Watching DeMar DeRozan in top-form at the Drew League game was almost reminiscent of his performance with the Chicago Bulls last season. Fans will hope to see the superstar maintain his form for the upcoming season as well.

