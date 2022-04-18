“Bro when he blocked the shot, it was the loudest boom I ever heard, I was like ‘Damn, like I got shook’” - Andre Igoudala on LeBron James’ legendary block on him in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA finals

In his previous 18 seasons spent in the NBA, LeBron James has only missed the playoffs 3 times. In his rookie and sophomore seasons in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't make it through to the playoffs.

Since then, Bron has only missed the playoffs in the 2018-19 season, his debut season with the LA Lakers. His absence in the 2021-22 NBA playoffs will make it his second time missing the playoffs in his four seasons with the Lakers.

On the Point Forward podcast hosted by Andre Igoudala and Evan Turner, Igoudala reminisced about his encounter with LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He particularly recollected a legendary block made by LBJ against him in Game 7. He described the block as the "loudest boom I ever heard," as he was shocked. He found the block to be incredible, stating that it was one of the best experiences he has had.

"I even did the thing with Chris Haynes that still bothers me how that doesn't get out," Igoudala stated. "Chris Haynes did an article on the block with LeBron and I spoke on it, I was like, 'Bro, when he blocked the shot, it was loudest boom I ever heard. I was like, Damn! Like, I got shook. Bro, that was incredible. Bro, that was one of best things I ever experienced.' But it's always like, they don't wanna put out certain information that helps us big up one another."

LeBron James in his 2016 NBA playoff element

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts to a play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

LeBron James made his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014-15 NBA season, after spending four seasons with the Miami Heat and winning two titles in the process. His return hinged on bringing glory to the Cavaliers, who were yet to win a championship title since its inception.

His first season of return saw the Cavs become the Eastern Conference Champions but had the title slipped out of their grasp by the Golden State Warriors. In his second season (2016 playoffs), James and the Cavs faced the Warriors yet again, but this time, they got the better of them.

He averaged 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game to help his team clinch the title. James was awarded the Finals MVP having averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

