"Bro drinking the casa like it's water" - Ja Morant chugging liquor & dancing to NBA Youngboy song had fans turnt up

Ja Morant seems to be enjoying his offseason so far. On the heels of being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the LA Lakers, the Grizzlies star was filmed enjoying himself at a club while NBA Youngboy music plays.

Naturally, given how much controversy Morant has created this season with his antics off the court, many were quick to weigh in with reactions regarding the footage. On one hand, many chalked Ja Morant’s antics up to simply enjoying himself, much like Allen Iverson used to. On the other, many felt as though he should stay away from partying given his recent controversies.

As NBA fans are well aware of, late in the season Ja Morant was filmed brandishing a firearm on Instagram live, resulting in his suspension from the NBA while the league investigated.

Now, with Morant enjoying his offseason, fans were quick to chime in with their reactions to the footage.

blax🧃 @ybdeyo ja morant turning up to big truck by nba youngboy🕺🏾 ja morant turning up to big truck by nba youngboy🕺🏾🔥 https://t.co/TJg0f4hi9r

AL @104Acad @ybdeyo Man this all Ai use to do. He’ll be fine. @ybdeyo Man this all Ai use to do. He’ll be fine.

𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊́𝖑 𝕸𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖘 🦉 @BloodyBanks6 @ybdeyo I can’t even imagine what type of footage of Allen Iverson we’d have if the internet was popping back then @ybdeyo I can’t even imagine what type of footage of Allen Iverson we’d have if the internet was popping back then

Swish @Swishcantmisss @ybdeyo His side job gave him some PTO now he can focus on his real career @ybdeyo His side job gave him some PTO now he can focus on his real career

32 @zah_3200 @ybdeyo Bro drinking the casa like it's water lol @ybdeyo Bro drinking the casa like it's water lol

Looking at Ja Morant's controversies with the Memphis Grizzlies

This season saw Ja Morant involved in a number of controversies off the court. Last offseason, Morant was accused of striking a teen during a pickup basketball game at his house. In addition, Morant allegedly went inside and retrieved a firearm that he tucked into his waistband.

Then, just days later, Ja Morant and his entourage had the police called on them by mall security. According to reports, after Morant’s mom was involved in a heated argument with a Finish Line employee which resulted in calling her son.

When Morant and his crew showed up, police were called, and a threat was made towards the mall’s security guard.

During the season, Morant and his friend, Davonte Pack, were both involved in an incident following a verbal spat during a game against the Indiana Pacers. Pack, who seemingly was involved verbally while in the crowd, ended up getting a ban from Grizzlies home games.

After the game, a car allegedly carrying Morant traced a red dot sight from a gun on members of the Pacers’ traveling party.

Then Morant was seen flashing a firearm on Instagram live, a move that could have earned him a 50 game suspension had it been determined that he had the gun with him on a team plane. While serving a suspension, the NBA concluded that Ja Morant hadn’t broken any rules, opening the door for him to return to the Grizzlies.

When he returned, the Grizzlies worked to make sure that he was in a position to succeed. The team decided to leave road games after the fact and head back to Memphis rather than stay on the road following the firearm incident in Denver.

In addition, the Grizzlies have continued to work work with Morant to make sure that he stays on the straight and narrow. Whether or not he’s able to keep himself out of trouble this offseason, only time will tell.

