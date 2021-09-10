"Bro, you're getting cooked out there" - Collin Sexton recalls Stephen Curry trash-talking to him in his rookie year

Collin Sexton remembered the first time he faced Stephen Curry in the NBA when the Golden State Warriors star showed him why he is a two-time MVP. In an interview with Jaron Blossomgame on the Kicks podcast, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard talked about the time when Curry trash-talked him during his rookie season.

“He was like, ‘Bro, you’re getting cooked out there,’” Sexton said about Curry as the 22-year-old from Alabama could only laugh about the experience.

On Dec. 5, 2018, Stephen Curry exploded for 42 points in the face of Sexton, who played inconsistently during the first half of the 2018-19 season. Curry shot 11-of-20 from the field and 9-of-14 from 3-point range for a sizzling hot 64.3 percent shooting from deep. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists as he nearly had a 40-point triple-double.

Moreover, Stephen Curry’s Warriors squad routed the Cavs in a 129-105 victory at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Sexton scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting for the home team.

The second meeting between Stephen Curry and Collin Sexton

In the second and last meeting of the season between the two players, Stephen Curry played another remarkable game, scoring 40 points and making 12 of his 21 attempts from the field. Once again Curry dropped nine 3-pointers against his point guard counterpart while missing just three attempts from behind the arc.

The game was played on April 5, 2019, at Oracle Arena, the Golden State Warriors’ former home court. Protecting their turf from the Cavaliers, the Warriors defeated the visitors 120-114. Collin Sexton fared much better against Stephen Curry with a 27-point outing.

However, Curry showed his superiority over the freshman as he moved into third place on the Warriors’ career scoring list on this night, finishing just behind Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) and Rick Barry (16,447) with 16,283 points at the time.

The three-time NBA champion would eventually supplant Barry for first place on the scoring charts when he scored a bucket in the first quarter of a game against the Denver Nuggets on April 12, 2021. Curry currently has 18,434 points for his career, one of several Warriors records to his name.

As for Sexton, he has a long way to go before he can match Curry’s accomplishments. The first step for him is to become an All-Star next season to prove to the Cavaliers that they can entrust to him the keys to the franchise.

