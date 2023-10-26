"Bro got dunked on now this": NBA fans shred Chet Holmgren as ankles gets snatched by Andre Drummond in debut

Andre Drummond showed basketball fans how Chet Holmgren could fare against big, bruising big men. The 6-foot-11, 280-pound Drummond is a physical inside operator. The two-time All-Star may no longer be as explosive in the paint, but he was expected to give Holmgren a test. Chicago Bulls fans who wanted to see the matchup weren’t disappointed.

On defense, Drummond showed his trademark physicality against the wiry Holmgren. On a few instances the OKC Thunder rookie tried to post up, the “Big Penguin” would just shut him down.

On offense, Drummond gave Chet Holmgren his “welcome to the NBA” moment:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

With nine minutes left in the second quarter, Andre Drummond stripped the former Gonzaga star of the ball before lumbering to the other side of the floor. As if to prove he also has handles, Drummond’s crossover caused Holmgren to crumble to the ground. The move and the result were so unexpected it took a moment for Chicago Bulls players and fans to realize what had just happened:

Fans on Twitter, however, were quick to react:

“Bro got dunked on now this”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few plays before the nasty crossover, Andre Drummond also posterized Chet Holmgren. The dunk happened after Drummond sealed Holmgren well under the paint. A nifty, well-timed pass allowed the Chicago Bulls center to rise for a rim-rattling slam over the overwhelmed OKC Thunder center.

Fortunately for the Thunder, the kind of players in Drummond’s mold aren’t that many. Most big men would prefer to shoot from outside instead of pounding the paint. Holmgren will have more success defending those types of players.

Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder had the last laugh against Andre Drummond and the Chicago Bulls

Following Andre Drummond’s thunderous slam and ankle-breaking crossover against Chet Holmgren, the Chicago Bulls bench was hyped up. Drummond was giving the young OKC Thunder player an early lesson about playing in the NBA.

OKC, despite opening their season on the road, kept the game close. It wasn’t until they overwhelmed the Bulls in the fourth quarter did they ran away with the win. Oklahoma outscored Chicago 32-22 in the final period, which all but ended the game.

Expand Tweet

Holmgren, after finishing with four first-quarter points, added seven more points to go with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Drummond had six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Chicago Bulls’ 124-104 loss to the OKC Thunder.

In the end, Chet Holmgren learned a few lessons but walked away with the win.