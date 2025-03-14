"Bro got investigated after rigging a Celtics-Lakers game" - Fans outraged as ex-NBA referee Eric Lewis resurfaces officiating North Carolina game

Former NBA official Eric Lewis was spotted refereeing a marquee college basketball game. His presence rekindled the Boston Celtics-related controversy that preceded his abrupt 2023 retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons.

Lewis and his officiating crew garnered undesirable attention following Boston's 125-121 overtime home victory over the LA Lakers on Jan. 28, 2023. Lakers superstar forward LeBron James appeared to be slapped across the arm on a game-winning layup attempt in regulation. However, no call was made, and James reacted in apparent disbelief.

After the contest, Lewis noted that his crew missed the call. Additionally, the next day, the NBA referee union posted on X/Twitter that the play would "weigh heavily (on the officials) and cause sleepless nights."

NBA fans later noticed pictures of Eric Lewis' family sporting Celtics attire, along with the team's success when he officiated, sparking allegations of favoritism. Boston went 50-29 in outings with the veteran referee calling the shots, the best winning percentage of any squad (.633).

However, months later, Lewis was seemingly pressured to retire over allegedly using an X burner account (@CuttliffBlair) to defend himself against fan criticism.

The NBA investigated fans' claims, with Lewis' brother, Mark, taking credit for the account. However, before the league reached a verdict, Lewis retired "effective immediately" in August 2023.

On Thursday, LA fan @LakeShowYo noticed Eric Lewis officiating the North Carolina Tar Heels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons' ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup.

"I know that ain't who I think it is," the fan tweeted.

Afterward, many other Lakers supporters chimed in, referencing Lewis' alleged Celtics fandom.

"Biggest Boston Celtics fan!" @tugsb said.

"Celtics somehow won this game," @0xErod wrote.

Several even took note of Lewis' green whistle, corresponding with Boston's color scheme.

"Funny how he's got a green whistle, too," @poompas24 wrote.

"Of course, he's got the green whistle to show support for his favorite team," @waynebellington said.

"Green whistle. He not even hiding it anymore," @GOAT_GV wrote.

Meanwhile, others reignited claims about the NBA coercing Lewis into retirement.

"NBA forced him to 'retire' so they didn't get investigated. Argue with a wall," @ChrisCapsva said.

"Bro got investigated after rigging a Celtics-Lakers game, retired, and came back to ref college ball," @wickedcollab wrote.

Eric Lewis' abrupt retirement amid burner account investigation came after regular NBA Finals assignments

Before getting embroiled in controversy, Eric Lewis was considered one of the NBA's premier officials.

Prior to getting overlooked for a 2023 NBA Finals assignment amid his then-pending burner account investigation, Lewis was assigned to the previous four finals.

The veteran official worked more than 1,200 regular season and playoff contests across 19 seasons and appeared to be at the peak of his career. So, the timing of his retirement seemingly adds credibility to the theory that the NBA wanted to avoid penalizing him.

Nevertheless, a year and a half later, Lewis appears to have found his footing in the NCAA.

