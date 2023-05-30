“BRO IS PANICKING” – NBA fans react to Erik Spoelstra sweating when Bam Adebayo mentioned secret motivation video

After Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat got the job done and ended the season for the Boston Celtics, they were awarded with the Eastern Conference trophy. During the trophy presentation, however, the Heat's head coach displayed a somewhat bothered facial expression after Bam Adembayo was interviewed by Ernie Johnson.
Johnson asked Adebayo what it means for the Heat to win against their conference rival. The All-Star center took the opportunity to give credit to Spoelstra, who has done a tremendous job in coaching the team. While answering, Bam mentioned that Spoelstra showed them a motivational video during halftime.
After the mention of the video, Spoelstra's surprised face can be seen as the camera zoomed in on his face. Following that, fans quickly took the time to try and figure out why the Heat head coach reacted that way. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.
The famed TNT host tried to politely ask the head coach about the video. However, it looks like Spoelstra isn't ready to share it to the world as he made sure they started talking about a different topic during the trophy presentation.
Miami got the job done by ending the season for the Celtics despite being the underdog team throughout the postseason. They did it in spectacular fashion as well, winning by almost 20 points against Boston. Caleb Martin, who has been exceptional since Game 1, had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while he made 4 three-pointers in Game 7.
Now, the Heat are ready to take on the Denver Nuggets, the team that came out of the Western Conference. the Nuggets quickly finished their series against the LA Lakers and won four straight games. Now, they've started the preparations for their seven-game series against the eighth-seeded Miami squad.
Erik Spoelstra gave a speech to the Heat after their Game 7 win
The Heat are having a legendary run this postseason, with Erik Spoelstra leading the way. Despite not winning a Coach of the Year award, he has outcoached the opposing teams on multiple occasions and has made a gigantic impact to the franchise.
After their Game 7 win, Spoelstra addressed the team and thanked them for their toughness and determination.
"Look, UD and I, we really appreciate everybody in here because we've never won a Game 7 on the road in our entire career. We've never done these different kinds of experiences this has just been amazing and these are lessons."
"Things don’t go your way, we just keep on forging ahead, and suffer and suffer and suffer, until you get what you want."
