“BRO IS PANICKING” – NBA fans react to Erik Spoelstra sweating when Bam Adebayo mentioned secret motivation video

After Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat got the job done and ended the season for the Boston Celtics, they were awarded with the Eastern Conference trophy. During the trophy presentation, however, the Heat's head coach displayed a somewhat bothered facial expression after Bam Adembayo was interviewed by Ernie Johnson.

Johnson asked Adebayo what it means for the Heat to win against their conference rival. The All-Star center took the opportunity to give credit to Spoelstra, who has done a tremendous job in coaching the team. While answering, Bam mentioned that Spoelstra showed them a motivational video during halftime.

The Omegatron Variant🕊 @omegatronhoops I’m tryna know what video Erik Spoelstra showed the Heat🤔 cuz look, this nigga just did his damnest to dodge that question 🤣🤣 I’m tryna know what video Erik Spoelstra showed the Heat🤔 cuz look, this nigga just did his damnest to dodge that question 🤣🤣 https://t.co/cfR4u8y4jb

After the mention of the video, Spoelstra's surprised face can be seen as the camera zoomed in on his face. Following that, fans quickly took the time to try and figure out why the Heat head coach reacted that way. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

MiamiClutchPE @MiamiClutchPE @omegatronhoops He grabbed Ernie’s shoulder like “let it go MF” @omegatronhoops He grabbed Ernie’s shoulder like “let it go MF”

ZMO @chicagoszmoo @omegatronhoops Nahhhhhh what was the video Spo? He shoulder grabbed Ernie like “nigga I said it wasn’t bout the video” @omegatronhoops Nahhhhhh what was the video Spo? He shoulder grabbed Ernie like “nigga I said it wasn’t bout the video” 😭

Fin Laden @Fin_Laden_ @omegatronhoops @BarstoolBigCat need you to pull some strings and figure out what that video was please @omegatronhoops @BarstoolBigCat need you to pull some strings and figure out what that video was please

ZeroSeph🇺🇸🇩🇴 @LuisM305 @omegatronhoops He looked pissed too when bam spilled the beans. He gave him that look like “nigga if you don’t shut your mouth” @omegatronhoops He looked pissed too when bam spilled the beans. He gave him that look like “nigga if you don’t shut your mouth”

Jay Davidson @JoshonKingBlaze @omegatronhoops They didn’t watch no inspirational video… they watched something that was highly questionable @omegatronhoops They didn’t watch no inspirational video… they watched something that was highly questionable 😂 https://t.co/DCFuSxSwGp

Klove @kloveradiobball @omegatronhoops gonna guess it was the video of jokic pushing morris from behind, to motivate the team to get to the finals to beat them @omegatronhoops gonna guess it was the video of jokic pushing morris from behind, to motivate the team to get to the finals to beat them

Relax, Knick Fans @RelaxKnickFans @omegatronhoops Spo grabbed him to let him KNOW he wasnt getting the answer he wanted @omegatronhoops Spo grabbed him to let him KNOW he wasnt getting the answer he wanted 😂

The famed TNT host tried to politely ask the head coach about the video. However, it looks like Spoelstra isn't ready to share it to the world as he made sure they started talking about a different topic during the trophy presentation.

Miami got the job done by ending the season for the Celtics despite being the underdog team throughout the postseason. They did it in spectacular fashion as well, winning by almost 20 points against Boston. Caleb Martin, who has been exceptional since Game 1, had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while he made 4 three-pointers in Game 7.

Now, the Heat are ready to take on the Denver Nuggets, the team that came out of the Western Conference. the Nuggets quickly finished their series against the LA Lakers and won four straight games. Now, they've started the preparations for their seven-game series against the eighth-seeded Miami squad.

Erik Spoelstra gave a speech to the Heat after their Game 7 win

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Heat are having a legendary run this postseason, with Erik Spoelstra leading the way. Despite not winning a Coach of the Year award, he has outcoached the opposing teams on multiple occasions and has made a gigantic impact to the franchise.

After their Game 7 win, Spoelstra addressed the team and thanked them for their toughness and determination.

"Look, UD and I, we really appreciate everybody in here because we've never won a Game 7 on the road in our entire career. We've never done these different kinds of experiences this has just been amazing and these are lessons."

Playbook Sports @PlaybookSN “Things don’t go your way, we just keep on forging ahead, and suffer and suffer and suffer, until you get what you want” - Erik Spoelstra “Things don’t go your way, we just keep on forging ahead, and suffer and suffer and suffer, until you get what you want” - Erik Spoelstra https://t.co/D8fjSCCE6t

"Things don’t go your way, we just keep on forging ahead, and suffer and suffer and suffer, until you get what you want."

