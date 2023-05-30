"We are the men in the arena" - Erik Spoelstra takes a shot at the Celtics after reaching the NBA Finals

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat find themselves heading to the NBA Finals after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

After a blowout win to seal the series, The Heat's head coach had some words for Boston in his postgame interview.

Erik Spoelstra has done a tremendous job with this Miami Heat team this season. After a rather bumpy regular season, the Heat have been on fire through the playoffs.

With superstar Jimmy Butler leading the way with his inspired performances, the Heat banded behind him and took on some of the best teams in the East.

The Heat took a commanding 3-0 lead early on in the ECF. However, Boston showed tremendous resolve as they clawed their way back to even things up and force a Game 7. In light of this, Spoelstra got Miami to hang tough as he promised that they would deliver a win.

With a 103-84 win, Spoelstra made good on his promise and he certainly addressed this with the media after the game.

When asked how he got his team to pull it together for Game 7, he said:

"It's just about an incredible group of men right here. We are the men in the arena. With our dust, sweat and blood on our faces. I think a lot of people can relate to this team because sometimes you have to suffer for the things that you really want."

Spoelstra praised his team for showing the fortitude to hang on even after losing three consecutive games in the series. While giving them props for the win, he also gave Boston credit for helping them be a better team.

With Miami moving onto the Finals, Spoelstra and the Heat make history as the second eighth-seed to reach the Finals, after the New York Knicks in 1999.

Erik Spoelstra and the Heat go up against Denver

Amongst all the glory of winning, Erik Spoelstra didn't let his team lose sight of what is important. With a Finals match-up against the Denver Nuggets coming up, Miami will head to Denver immediately to prepare.

The Heat have a tough match-up awaiting them. After a grueling seven-game series, Miami will be battling fatigue. Denver's altitude does not favor them in this situation.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Additionally, the Nuggets have been resting for a while since their series ended in a sweep. With a well-rested Nuggets team itching to get back into action, Spoelstra will need to muster up some divine inspiration to get his team rolling for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

