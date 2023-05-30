"They let you get three man" - Boston Celtics fans destroy Jaylen Brown for pathetic performance in Game 7

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics battled back from a 0-3 deficit to tie the Eastern Conference finals but were subsequently demolished in Game 7. Brown sent a message earlier on to Heat Nation not to let the Celtics win one game or the series could go Boston’s way.

After so much hype caused by a dramatic three-game winning streak in the series, Brown’s Game 7 performance was mercilessly trolled by fans:

"They let you get three man"

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @TheHoopCentral What happen was JB switch bodies with Caleb Martin. @TheHoopCentral What happen was JB switch bodies with Caleb Martin.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Boston fans outside Jaylen Brown house Boston fans outside Jaylen Brown house https://t.co/36PSPoNMm5

AlRamosPro @AlRamosPro @LakeShowYo Bro wants 290M but can’t go left @LakeShowYo Bro wants 290M but can’t go left

All momentum was with the Boston Celtics after Derrick White's miracle shot with 0.1 seconds left forced a Game 7. Instead of coming out hot, Boston looked hesitant and lethargic. It didn't help that Jayson Tatum tweaked his ankle in the first play of the game.

Jaylen Brown tried to carry the Celtics while Tatum was hobbled with the said injury. He had 13 points in the first half but was only 1-5 from 3-point distance. Brown never regained his touch from behind the arc in the Conference finals.

Boston went into the locker room trailing 52-41 at halftime. Brown's 13 points led the Celtics while the physically struggling Tatum had seven points.

The home team tried to mount a big rally starting the third quarter. Boston could only muster a 25-24 edge in the third period and entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 points.

It all went downhill for the Boston Celtics in the last 12 minutes of the game. The TD Garden crowd was waiting for a final push that never came. On several occasions, Jaylen Brown was in the middle of Boston's shortcomings.

At one point, Brown had eight turnovers while the entire Miami Heat team had seven. For the game, the Celtics had 15 miscues, more than half of which came from "JB."

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics made some questionable decisions in Game 7

Once Jayson Tatum rolled his ankle, it became clear that Jaylen Brown would have to be the Boston Celtics' primary weapon on offense. Some of the plays Joe Mazzulla sets up for Tatum were there for Brown to take advantage of.

Like in the NBA Finals last year, Brown's penchant for forcing the issue has never been corrected. He repeatedly drove into a packed lane and was forced to pass at the last second. It was the biggest reason why he had eight turnovers while no one else had more than two for the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics put Jaylen Brown on pick-and-roll situations, but the All-Star guard couldn't capitalize on mismatches. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus were more than up to the task of bottling him up.

Miami forced Brown to go left, something which the Golden State Warriors used in last year's Finals. Brown once again struggled, often losing balls and looking seemingly confused with how the Heat were defending him.

Boston's aggressive and balanced attack in their last three games also went out the window. Derrick White tried his best but also came up short. Marcus Smart, like Jaylen Brown, also shrunk on the night.

For the second straight season, the Celtics are watching someone else celebrate on their home court. They will now have another offseason to think about how they blew another golden opportunity in the playoffs.

