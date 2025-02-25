"Bro just jinxed the Bucks" - NBA fans in stitches as Kyle Kuzma subtly shades Wizards after Bucks’ 4-game win streak post his trade

Kyle Kuzma, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, shared an intriguing anecdote on Instagram on Monday. Kuzma chose to use social media to commemorate the Bucks' most recent four-game winning run. Milwaukee completed a four-team deal to acquire the 6-foot-9 forward from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline.

He has participated in seven Bucks games thus far, helping the team to a 5-2 record. Milwaukee is currently on a four-game winning streak. The team hasn't won at least four straight games since January. But the 2020 champion is feeling sentimental due to the team's recent triumph.

With the Wizards for at least four seasons, Kuz has not had similar success. While he played for Washington, the team struggled to capture a winning record. This led the forward to reminisce about the last time he experienced a four-game win streak on social media.

“Ion remember last time I had a 4 game streak,” Kuzma posted on IG.

After his IG update, fans talked about the way he was nostalgic about a four-game win streak. Here are some of what the fans said about the forward's recent social media activity.

Fans react to Kuzma's social media update

Bleacher Report's Instagram account posted Kuzma's story. The forward noticed it was shared and left a comment, hilariously defending himself.

"Let me enjoy something you miserable people 😂😂," the Bucks forward commented.

Kuzma hilariously defended his IG story.

Since joining the Bucks, Kuz has made significant contributions to the team. He's started in six of the seven games he's played, averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Kyle Kuzma had an unusual interaction with his former Wizards teammates

On Friday, Kyle Kuzma played against his former team for the first time. With his help, the Bucks captured a 104-101 win against the Wizards. The forward finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for his new team. However, he had an unusual interaction with his former teammates in Washington.

At one point in the game, Kuzma celebrated a block on his current Milwaukee teammate by dapping up his former Washington teammate. After the game, he talked about his actions with the media.

"One time in the first quarter, it might have been Alex [Sarr], he might have blocked a shot," Kuzma said. "Bilal [Coulibaly] came over to dap him up. Then I dapped up Bilal, just by instinct. It was weird."

Fortunately for Kuz, he realized that he was not playing for the Wizards anymore.

