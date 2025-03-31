"Bro is LeBron James of Ashton Halls" - NBA fans go wild over Luka Doncic hopping on viral 'Morning Routine' trend with a twist

LA Lakers's Luka Doncic joined the "Morning Routine" trend online. On the social media accounts of the NBA on Monday, Doncic was the star of the league's version of the recent trend. The five-time All-Star had a unique twist to his contribution to the trend. The star guard showed his "Morning Routine" in his home country of Slovenia.

Doncic showed his morning routine on a farm in his home. The Lakers star started his day at 7:00 a.m. on a hay bale. He then interacted with horses and cows for the following hours.

Leading up to noontime, the former Dallas Mavericks star was driving a tractor. By lunchtime, he was dealing with cheese. Doncic ended his day at 5:00 by driving on the highway.

Upon seeing his take on the viral meme, fans went wild in the comments section.

Fans comment on Luka Doncic's take on the viral meme. (Credits: IG/NBA)

Other fans had a realization about the friendship of Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Luka Doncic's full-court shot with Real Madrid gets recognized

The Instagram account of Real Madrid - Luka Doncic's team before he was drafted into the NBA - posted an iconic moment of their former star. For the top 25 moments of the EuroLeague, Doncic's full-court shot during his time with the team was selected.

The play featured Doncic getting the ball from his former teammate, Howard Thompkins III. With only a limited time left, the five-time All-NBA player threw a Hail Mary play and made the shot.

Doncic shared the moment in his Instagram stories.

"Nice pass @treythompkins" Doncic posted.

Luka Doncic highlighted his play with his former team. (Credits: IG/Luka Doncic)

Luka Doncic began his professional basketball career at Real Madrid in 2015. In his first season, he was limited to three games and it took him a while to get productive minutes and a role in the rotation.

The Slovenian star got more exposure during the 2017-18 season, as he featured in 33 games and averaged 16 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. At that point in his basketball career, he was still a young up-and-comer playing against seasoned veterans.

