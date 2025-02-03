"Bro moved on quick" - NBA fans react to Anthony Davis switching IG profile pic to Mavericks jersey just after Lakers trade

On Saturday, the NBA world was shocked when 2020 NBA Champion Anthony Davis was traded from the LA Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks. The trade sent Davis as well as Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavs in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

While everyone is most likely still reeling from this surprise blockbuster move, the new Mavs big man already changed his picture on Instagram. The new photo is of him wearing a Dallas jersey.

The quick change in Davis' profile pic resulted in several NBA fans reacting with jokes on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bro moved on quick," one person tweeted.

"He boutta put belt to a** first game," another tweeted.

"Bro hates the Lakers," one fan said.

Meanwhile, several fans can't help but feel hyped for Davis and his new environment.

"AD back at PF he might be top 5 in the league again," someone commented.

"AD got something to prove. Y'all sleeping on the Mavs," another tweeted.

"Mavs high key won the trade," one person claimed.

Anthony Davis was traded to the LA Lakers in 2019 in a three-team deal. In exchange for Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks.

LA also ended up sending Isaac Bonga, Moritz Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and a second-rounder to the Washington Wizards. In return, the Wizards sent cash considerations to the Pelicans.

In 2020, the trade for Davis paid off for the Lakers as he and LeBron James led LA to a championship.

LeBron James shares a heartfelt message to Anthony Davis following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks

While they are no longer teammates, LeBron James still has a lot of love for Anthony Davis. James took the time to share a short but meaningful message to his former teammate on his Instagram Stories.

"Love you my dog!! Go crazy over there!" James wrote. "Woe 4L! See you soon."

The blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks was unexpected. In fact, when Shams Charania broke the news, several assumed that the league insider's account was hacked.

According to Dave McMenamin on SportsCenter, James found out that his running mate had been traded while he was out on a late dinner in New York City.

"He is surprised, he's still processing it and quite frankly had no sense that a deal was coming or in the works," McMenamin said about James. (0:33-0:41)

Anthony Davis was not with the LA Lakers when they battled the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Davis suffered an abdominal strain when LA took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. He has missed three straight games since then. The last home game he played for the Lakers was on Jan. 23 against the Boston Celtics. In that game, he scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and rejected three shots.

He had played in 42 games for LA this season, averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 boards, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks.

