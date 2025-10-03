  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Zion Williamson
  • "Bro turned a hoe into a housewife”: Fans react as Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema turns heads with show-stopping look at 'NBA x NBL' event

"Bro turned a hoe into a housewife”: Fans react as Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema turns heads with show-stopping look at 'NBA x NBL' event

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 03, 2025 13:08 GMT
Fans react as Zion Williamson&rsquo;s girlfriend Ahkeema turns heads
Fans react as Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema turns heads (Credits: IG/@NBL)

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend, Ahkeema Love, has the fans' attention with her bold look at the NBA x NBL event taking place in Melbourne, Australia. Ahkeema, who has been Williamson’s girlfriend since at least February 2023, shares a daughter with the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Ad

On Thursday, the NBL shared pictures of Williamson and Ahkeema arriving at the NBA x NBL event together. The images show Williamson’s girlfriend donning a brown dress paired with a black purse.

The pictures were shared on X by user @ihatebbls, who cited the player’s past controversies with Ahkeema and captioned the images:

“Family man Zion > Freaky Z.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahkeema and Williamson’s relationship has often been in the spotlight due to numerous controversies. So, when the couple’s pictures made it to X, fans chimed in with a range of reactions. Some lauded the couple while others made sarcastic remarks, noting their journey. Here are the most notable reactions on X:

“Bro turned a hoe into a housewife,” one fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Ahkeema Love found herself in trouble with the authorities in April 2025 after she was arrested and accused of stalking a woman who had been romantically linked to Zion Williamson. WDSU reported that Ahkeema entered the victim’s house, grabbed her hair and hit her with keys.

Another controversy marring their relationship is Williamson’s alleged affair with Moriah Mills. Shortly after Love and the NBA player shared that they were expecting a child together in 2023, Mills made a series of tweets, accusing Zion of having a sexual relationship with both women at the same time.

Ad

Mills also alleged that Williamson had promised to move her to New Orleans and called Ahkeema Love “toxic,” blaming her for his conditioning issues in the NBA.

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend stuns in her “brunch fit” at the NBA x NBL event

While fans continue to criticize and comment on Williamson’s relationship with his girlfriend, Ahkeema Love has been living her best life. On Thursday, she shared a video on her Instagram account, showing off her outfit for brunch.

Ad

She wore a color-block dress with a white collared top and a black bodice, pairing it with a sparkling necklace.

“Today's brunch fit,” she wrote.
Ahkeema Love&rsquo;s Instagram story
Ahkeema Love’s Instagram story

Fans will get their first look at the slimmed-down version of Zion Williamson as the New Orleans Pelicans will take on NBL teams Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5, respectively.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications