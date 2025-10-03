"Bro turned a hoe into a housewife”: Fans react as Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema turns heads with show-stopping look at 'NBA x NBL' event

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend, Ahkeema Love, has the fans' attention with her bold look at the NBA x NBL event taking place in Melbourne, Australia. Ahkeema, who has been Williamson’s girlfriend since at least February 2023, shares a daughter with the New Orleans Pelicans star.On Thursday, the NBL shared pictures of Williamson and Ahkeema arriving at the NBA x NBL event together. The images show Williamson’s girlfriend donning a brown dress paired with a black purse.The pictures were shared on X by user @ihatebbls, who cited the player’s past controversies with Ahkeema and captioned the images:“Family man Zion &gt; Freaky Z.”Ahkeema and Williamson’s relationship has often been in the spotlight due to numerous controversies. So, when the couple’s pictures made it to X, fans chimed in with a range of reactions. Some lauded the couple while others made sarcastic remarks, noting their journey. Here are the most notable reactions on X:“Bro turned a hoe into a housewife,” one fan wrote.Da Realest @Donnie2SlickLINKBro turned a hoe into a housewife 🫡BanSirTe @bigtgamesisbac1LINK@ihatebbls Every strong black couple fight! Shoutout to her for holding it down!!! That a black queen right thereGREATEST ALIVE 🤲🏾 @COOPGREATEST4ULINK@ihatebbls Didn’t we just see her mugshot months ago for beating up a “romantic rival”Money @MasterChefMoneyLINKLost weight &amp; became wholesome #ContractYearfaith @faithdxo_LINKThis the one that was beating his side hoe up… i respect her 😭Ahkeema Love found herself in trouble with the authorities in April 2025 after she was arrested and accused of stalking a woman who had been romantically linked to Zion Williamson. WDSU reported that Ahkeema entered the victim’s house, grabbed her hair and hit her with keys.Another controversy marring their relationship is Williamson’s alleged affair with Moriah Mills. Shortly after Love and the NBA player shared that they were expecting a child together in 2023, Mills made a series of tweets, accusing Zion of having a sexual relationship with both women at the same time.Mills also alleged that Williamson had promised to move her to New Orleans and called Ahkeema Love “toxic,” blaming her for his conditioning issues in the NBA.Zion Williamson’s girlfriend stuns in her “brunch fit” at the NBA x NBL eventWhile fans continue to criticize and comment on Williamson’s relationship with his girlfriend, Ahkeema Love has been living her best life. On Thursday, she shared a video on her Instagram account, showing off her outfit for brunch.She wore a color-block dress with a white collared top and a black bodice, pairing it with a sparkling necklace.“Today's brunch fit,” she wrote.Ahkeema Love’s Instagram storyFans will get their first look at the slimmed-down version of Zion Williamson as the New Orleans Pelicans will take on NBL teams Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5, respectively.