"Bro did not wanna say LeBron James" - NBA fans react to Bronny James revealing his favorite player ahead of '24 draft

Ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, projected second-round pick Bronny James was asked who his all-time favorite NBA player is. To the surprise of few, he chose his father, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. However, fans weren't convinced, with many quipping about him being compelled to do so.

Bronny's pre-draft process has been well-documented, with him widely expected to be selected 55th by the Lakers. Most major publications, including ESPN, The Ringer and Bleacher Report, have him pegged to LA. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Bronny is "entrenched to" the franchise.

Moreover, the USC freshman only worked out for the Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The decision further fueled speculation of him eventually playing alongside his father, if LeBron remains with LA. Assuming they team up, it appears the 19-year-old prospect will be playing alongside his favorite player.

When asked to name his "favorite NBA player past or present" in a pre-draft interview, Bronny reacted in apparent disbelief. He promptly chose LeBron before bursting into laughter.

However, NBA fans on X/Twitter weren't buying Bronny James' response. Many asserted that he wanted to name another player but didn't to avoid stirring up controversy.

"He was clearly thinking of someone else, but saying anyone but LBJ would go viral. Well played, Bronny," @WittyCollector said.

"He ain't wanna say that," @Kingpetty0247 said.

"Bro did not wanna say LeBron James," @Brandon46460775 said.

Meanwhile, others joked that he should have chosen one of his father's rivals or top competition in the NBA GOAT debate.

"LeBron James' Daddy (Steph Curry)," @YoutubeB2K said.

"Should've said [Michael Jordan]," @ricky4542 said.

Rich Paul says LeBron James is no longer determined to team up with Bronny James

Throughout the pre-draft process, many have assumed that Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, has been angling to get him drafted by the Lakers. However, according to Paul, that is not the case.

On Wednesday, Paul told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he and Bronny are instead focused on finding the optimal fit for him.

"I don't care about him going to the Lakers, or Phoenix, or about what number he gets picked. It's about fit," Paul said.

Paul added that LeBron James, another of his clients, is no longer determined to team up with his son.

"LeBron is off this idea of having to play with Bronny," Paul said. "If he does, he does. But if he doesn't, he doesn't. There's no deal made that it's guaranteed that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he will re-sign."

LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for next season, which he is expected to decline before Saturday's opt-in deadline to become a free agent.

Nonetheless, based on mock drafts and league intel, it appears more likely than not that the Lakers will select Bronny during Day 2 of the draft. If so, time will tell how that influences LeBron's potential free agency decision.

