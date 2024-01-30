“Bromance needs to be studied”: NBA fans react hilariously as Knicks boost depth with the signing of Taj Gibson on a 10-day contract

Taj Gibson and coach Tom Thibodeau have reunited for the fourth time in the NBA, thanks to the veteran big man signing a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks. After playing in just ten games with the Knicks this season, Gibson has averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Following the conclusion of his first ten-day contract with the team, he has now signed another.

The news keeps Gibson and Thibodeau together, a pairing that got their start together in Chicago during Gibson's early career, where both of them made names.

After both sides parted ways with the Bulls, they reunited briefly in Minnesota, where Thibodeau assembled the Timberbulls with Gibson, Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler. After then reuniting in New York, Gibson landed in Washington briefly for the 2022-23 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With his latest ten-day contract, Taj Gibson and Tom Thibodeau could be together for the remainder of the 2023-24 season as well, and ans were quick to react to it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tom Thibodeau eyes future as coach for Taj Gibson

The latest ten-day contract for Taj Gibson marks the fourth time Gibson has played under Tom Thibodeau. From Chicago to Minnesota to New York and back again, it's clear that Gibson is one of Thibodeau's favorite role players.

Although some have compared his contributions to Udonis Haslem late in the former Miami Heat veteran's career, Gibson has continued to play a surprising number of minutes for his age.

Through his last stint with the New York Knicks, through the 2021-22 season, Gibson had a career average of more than 15.0 minutes per game. Last season with the Washington Wizards, his 14th in the league, he averaged a career-low 9.8 minutes per game.

So far this season, Gibson has averaged 9.7 minutes per game in his 16th year in the league. Given his familiarity with Thibodeau's system, the two-time NBA Coach of the Year would love to see the veteran join his coaching staff someday after retirement.

As he explained in an interview with The Athletic:

"I still think he has a lot left in the tank, and when he’s done playing, he knows I’d love to have him as a coach. I think he’d be terrific."

Expand Tweet

While it's unclear when Gibson will decide to transition away from his NBA career and look toward the next chapter of his life, the Julius Randle injury keeps him active. With the veteran All-star out for several weeks after a dislocated shoulder, Gibson could be around for the remainder of the season.

As he and Thibodeau both continue to pursue their first NBA championship, only time will tell what the future holds.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!