"Bron, it would be very different if you actually had to play against MJ" - Skip Bayless speculates LeBron James rested against Philadelphia to be fit for Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets

Skip Bayless has once again made bold claims about LA Lakers star LeBron James. The 70-year-old stated that the four-time NBA champion missed the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, to stay fit for the next night's battle against the Charlotte Hornets.

King James was listed as questionable for the game due to knee soreness, but he didn't feature against the 76ers to prevent any further setbacks. Skip Bayless, however, believes there may have been another reason for James' absence as the Lakers look forward to a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bayless suggested that since the Hornets are a team owned by Michael Jordan, James would love to put up big numbers against them.This is because of the ever-raging debate around who the greatest player is between the two. The face of the "Undisputed" show on Fox Sports 1, sent out a tweet that read:

"LeBron supposedly has a sore knee. But you wonder if he's also saving himself for tomorrow night's at GOAT. He loves to put up big numbers in Charlotte against MJ's team ... as if that proves anything. Uh, Bron, it would be very different if you actually had to play against MJ."

Skip has lashed out at LeBron James numerous times. However, the man from Akron has never really paid heed and kept going strong. He has been on a tear this season and is putting up elite numbers.

The 37-year-old averages 29.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 6.3 APG this term, while a playing 36.6 minutes per game, the fourth most in the league. No other player in the top 10 is above 33 years old age in terms of average minutes per game.

The 17-time All-NBA superstar has scored 30 points or more in 18 consecutive games and goes into the game against Charlotte in the hopes of keeping that streak going.

Skip's claim that James has been notably great against the Hornets is true. He averages 28.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG and 7.6 APG against them in 52 games. But the notion that he rested against Philly just to put on a good showing against the Hornets comes as a bit of a stretch.

However, Bayless' relationship with James has been characterized by such sentiments. One can assume that the jabs taken by the famed sports analyst at the four-time NBA champion won't cease in frequency or intensity until the latter decides to call time on his career.

LeBron James selected into the All-Star game for the 18th time in his career

2019 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James' brilliance has not only helped him bag an All-Star spot but has also helped him become the captain of the Western Conference. This is his 18th All-Star selection and he is now tied with Kobe Bryant for the most consecutive appearances. James holds the record for the most All-Star starts, and he has also won three All-Star game MVP trophies in his career so far.

He has been a captain every year since the NBA incorporated a new format for the All-Star game which now sees a mix of players from the East and West play together. Kevin Durant led the votes in the East and will be the other captain. Both of these superstars will draft players into their teams on February 10 for the most anticipated All-Star game in Cleveland, which will take place on February 20.

Edited by David Nyland