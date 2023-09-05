"Bron getting that Oil money to buy Vegas team" - LeBron James in Saudi Arabia rumors has NBA fans in chaos

LeBron James is one of the most recognized basketball players in the world with the incredible legacy and career he has created for himself.

With 20 seasons in the league, James continues to be one of the main faces of the NBA with his consistent production and high level of play on the court.

When it comes to the NBA star's international popularity, he was recently spotted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a Reddit post.

The Reddit post also mentioned that James played pick-up basketball with Saudi Arabia's Women's National Team.

From the post, a number of fans commented rumors that his visit to Riyadh is related to his interest in the NBA's possible Las Vegas team.

"Bron getting w/ that Oil money to buy the Vegas team in a few years. LeShariah."

It is yet to be determined if the NBA will ever expand to Las Vegas to further drive the league's overall brand.

LeBron James on owning a team in Las Vegas

There has been news already circulated before, regarding LeBron James' interest in the purchase of a Las Vegas team, in the scenario that the NBA expands there.

According to an ESPN article written by Dave McMenamin last year, LeBron James talked about how he wants to be able to bring an NBA team to the famous Las Vegas.

"I would love to bring a team here at some point," James said. "That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."

At 38 years of age, owning an NBA team can go a long way as part of a retirement plan whenever James decides it's time to call it a day with his already storied NBA career.

In the same ESPN article, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the talks surrounding the league's possible plans for expansion.

"We are not discussing that at this time," Silver said. "We were in Seattle. I'm sorry we are no longer there. We have a WNBA team in Seattle in an almost brand-new building that's doing spectacular. And Las Vegas, where we will be at our summer league in July, has shown itself to be a great sports market as well."

With James' long list of investments and partnerships, being an NBA owner can make the list all the more impressive to go along with his basketball resume.