"Bron go to Dallas" - LeBron James' friend fires wild pitch to Lakers star after Mavericks win draft lottery

LeBron James' future with the LA Lakers and the NBA continues to be a big talking point in the league since the Lakers' first-round elimination in the playoffs. The four-time NBA champion has the power to exercise his player option for next season, and one of his friends suggested that the NBA superstar should leave the Lakers for another team.

Media personality and James' friend, Cuffs The Legend, in a post on X/Twitter, urged the Laker star to join the Dallas Mavericks.

"Bron go to Dallas!! #TellBron," Cuffs wrote.

LeBron James has enough time to make a decision. Should he decline his player option, he has to make a decision by June 29.

According to ESPN, one of the best landing spots for James could be his previous team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Adam Reisinger, in another trade scenario, the Lakers star could join Steph Curry in the Golden State Warriors.

Last season, LeBron James was ready to take a pay-cut to help the Lakers bring in some great players, However, according to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha from The Athletic, he's unlikely to do so for the next season with the Lakers.

Anthony Davis reveals one thing that changed in his relationship with LeBron James after trade

The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade not only shocked the NBA world but also both superstars involved. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and Mavs GM Nico Harrison pulled off arguably the most bizarre trade in NBA history without Doncic and Davis' knowledge.

After playing six years together, Davis and James formed a great relationship, both on and off the court. Their chemistry on the court was also an extension of their friendship that grew over the years.

While their friendship hasn't changed since moving to different teams, in an interview with Andscape on April 28, Davis revealed the one thing that has changed between them.

"We’ve been really close, but nothing has changed," Davis said. "Obviously, we don’t talk hang like we used to just because of the teams and stuff. But I’m sure we will get together over this summer and try to figure it out."

Davis also denied reports that LeBron James knew about the trade. Marcus Morris had said that James knew about the trade because the Lakers star had pushed the team to include his brother Markieff Morris in the trade.

