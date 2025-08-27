"Bron hater & Bron sucker": Fans erupt as Gilbert Arenas and Skip Bayless team up for brand new show filled with explosive takes

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is teaming up with well-known media personality Skip Bayless on a new show. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday that Arenas and Bayless will be part of a new football analysis program. The two are recognized among fans for sharing some of the hottest takes on basketball.Arenas still hosts &quot;Gil's Arena,&quot; where he's joined by Josiah Johnson, Brandon Jennings, Rashad McCants, Kenyon Martin Sr., and Nick Young. The show continues to run successfully.Bayless, meanwhile, has been off television since 2024. He left Fox Sports 1 in August 2024 after relaunching &quot;Undisputed&quot; a year earlier. Since then, the longtime analyst has been hosting &quot;The Skip Bayless Show&quot; on YouTube.“The show will be produced and owned by Underdog, who host Arenas’ current basketball program, Gil’s Arena, that has gained popularity in the digital world. ‘The Arena: Gridiron’ will feature Bayless, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and former NFL coach Jay Gruden,” Marchand wrote.“Arenas will also appear on the football program, while Gerald McCoy and Cody Kessler will be guests. Social media influencer Kinsey Wolanski will serve as the host on the show, which begins next Tuesday and will air three times per week.”After hearing about the new show, fans shared their opinions on the Gilbert Arenas-Skip Bayless collaboration.&quot;Bron hater &amp; Bron sucker,&quot; a fan said.Eze Chinenye @Solite007EzeLINKBron hater &amp;amp;amp; Bron sucker&quot;This will be the worst show in human history,&quot; another fan predicted.&quot;Dumb and dumber. Modern sports media is so bad it's legitimately depressing,&quot; one fan commented.Other fans have already decided not to watch the show.&quot;On GOD I’m not watching this,&quot; someone commented.Greedy🕷️ @Greedyszn1LINK@TheDunkCentral @AndrewMarchand On GOD I’m not watching this&quot;we ain’t watching 😂😂&quot; a comment read.&quot;Has a show ever been canceled before the first episode aired? If not, this should be the first one,&quot; a fan said.Bayless says it will be a &quot;privilege&quot; to work with Gilbert ArenasAs soon as the news about their partnership broke, the new co-hosts discussed the upcoming show. Gilbert Arenas announced the new show on X, while Skip Bayless talked about it on his YouTube show. For the past year, Bayless said he's been looking for a partner who could excite him. The media personality found him in Arenas, whom he believes it's a privilege to co-host with.“If our rehearsals are any indication, trust me, this show is going to be explosively entertaining, unlike anything I have ever been a part of,” Bayless said.The longtime media personality promised that the show with Gilbert Arenas will be fun for them and the viewers.