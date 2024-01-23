"Bron just gave him the kiss of death" - NBA fans speculate D'Angelo Russell's Lakers exit after LeBron James' appreciation post

D'Angelo Russell has been on a roll for the LA Lakers in his last five games. Since being re-inserted by Darvin Ham into the starting lineup, he is averaging 27.2 points on 54.2% shooting, including 53.8% from deep. “DLo” has tuned out the considerable trade noise as he tries his best to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team.

The point guard dropped a team-high 34 points with a team-best eight assists in the 134-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. A bounce pass by Russell that resulted in a thundering James dunk was the highlight of the game. The four-time MVP went on social media to appreciate what the oft-maligned star had been doing lately for the Lakers.

LeBron James’ IG post, however, only added to the speculation that “DLo” could be headed elsewhere before the trade deadline:

“DLO really gone, Bron just gave him the kiss of d34th”

The win over the Blazers improved the LA Lakers’ record to 22-22, putting them in 9th place in the tightly-contested Western Conference. The Houston Rockets (20-22) and the Golden State Warriors (18-22) can overtake them if they struggle in the second half of the season.

The Lakers are reportedly looking to improve the roster. As they are rumored to be disinterested in involving Austin Reaves in trade talks, D'Angelo Russell is arguably Lakers’ best trade asset. He is on a team-friendly two-year, $36 million contract with a player option next season. Russell is in the books this season for $17 million and then $18 million if he opts in for the 2024-25 campaign.

With the way D'Angelo Russell has been playing of late, his value is at its highest. LeBron James' endorsement will only cause the same to go up.

Will the LA Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell?

The LA Lakers may only have this season to win a championship with LeBron James in the lineup. “King James” has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign, which will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out. LA’s front office will be amiss if it doesn’t do everything it can to surround James with the right personnel to try and win another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

LA’s choice of trading a player to improve a roster boils down to Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell. If Lakers GM Rob Pelinka doesn’t want to involve the former, then the latter has to be his best trade asset.

Russell played a key role in the Lakers’ run to the Western Conference Finals last season. Pelinka will likely only move him if he can get a player who can considerably improve their chances of winning the championship.

If Pelinka is in play for a star like Zach LaVine or Dejounte Murray, D'Angelo Russell is expected to be playing somewhere else in February.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!