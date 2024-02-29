"Bron's like grown a** kid" - LeBron James' teammate lays down psych difference between two Lakers' legends

There's no denying that LeBron James is one of the greatest to have ever played in the NBA. Already one of the best to wear the purple and gold jersey of the LA Lakers, there have been some comparisons made between him and Kobe Bryant.

Interestingly, D'Angelo Russell spoke about the difference between the two legends on an episode of Whistle's "Spa Day."

"(4:09) I got Kobe on his way out, so I seen happy-go-lucky smiley," Russell said. "When I came into the league, everybody was just like, 'The Kobe you got, you lucky because that is not Kobe.' He was a killer. Then when you get around Bron, Bron's like a grown-ass kid, good time all the time always laughing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Similar to the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant had a reputation as a fiery competitor who demanded excellence from himself and his teammates. His basketball resume speaks for himself and for what he was able to accomplish.

However, during his career's latter years, when he could no longer move the way he previously did, along with his team not being a contender, Bryant moved differently from that point on. This isn't to say that he lost his edge and competitive nature on the court, far from it infact.

Be that as it may, Kobe Bryant ended up enjoying the final years of his professional basketball career, devoid of any pressure to deliver a championship.

Interestingly, LeBron James was able to strike a balance between being a calming presence to be around within the locker room and being the standout leader that he is on the court.

James didn't shy away from showing a lighter side to him, often being a hilarious presence in the team. It helps as a way for the rest of the team to relax once in a while away from the everyday grind of playing basketball in the NBA.

Considering that LeBron James isn't getting any younger, continuing to be an approachable leader, as opposed to being a strict individual, has established a great reputation for James throughout his career.

LeBron James described Kobe Bryant's game as flawless

Each great NBA player has a unique playstyle that isn't without its flaws. However, LeBron James would argue that Kobe Bryant's game was impeccable and flawless at the same time, as per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

"He had a game that was, he didn't have any flaws," James said. "So you just had to be on your toes throughout the course of however many minutes he was playing, which was probably going to be 40-plus. You couldn't take a possession off because he was relentless out on the floor every single night."

The 20-time NBA All-Star knew what it was like to go up against the late Kobe Bryant in his prime, and it was no slouch to accomplish defensively.

However, it's what established his lasting legacy in the league as one of the players that you couldn't take a night off from game-planning and to real-time execution.

James knew that the LA Lakers legend made his defenders work for it incessantly with no signs of slowing down. Before his statue was unveiled, these words of LeBron James are a testament to the perfection that Bryant consistently sought after when he was still playing in the league.