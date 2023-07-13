“Bron taking up welding post-retirement” – LeBron James’ outlandish sunglasses at ESPY spark hilarious reactions from NBA fans

LeBron James grabbed attention at the ESPY awards Wednesday, not only for breaking some big news regarding his future in the sport, but also for his attire. As his family began to present the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance of the Year, James sat in the audience wearing a unique pair of sunglasses.

While his comments, once he got up on stage, earned him plenty of attention, fans couldn't help but chime in with hilarious reactions on the pair of shades. Of course, many others also pointed out that the sunglasses are likely an incredibly expensive designer pair, putting him above any criticism.

Despite that, the jokes just kept on coming.

LeBron James also made headlines in Paris for his fashion statement this offseason

Fans may recall that recently James also found himself in headlines for his interesting fashion statement while in Paris for fashion week. While he and Draymond Green hung out in France, LeBron James made headlines for wearing a grill, something that seemed out of character for the four-time NBA champ.

At the time, fans poured it on with hilarious reactions, poking fun at James' interesting fashion statement. Much like with his ESPY attire, James didn't speak on the accessory, although he likely saw all the jokes on social media.

LeBron James bust out his grill at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

When James appeared in Paris wearing the iced-out grill, he also wore a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses that also earned him plenty of attention. While the Louis Vuitton-branding of the glasses likely spared him plenty of jokes on social media, the ones he wore to the ESPYs have been subject to plenty of jokes.

Fortunately for LeBron James, the biggest talking point of the night was his Best Record-Breaking Performance of the Year acceptance speech. As James told those in attendance, he will be returning for one more year with the LA Lakers despite his initial comments about retirement.

