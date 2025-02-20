"Bronny can't believe his pops" - Lakers fans and Bronny James go berserk as LeBron James detonates on 9-foot-9 wingspan Mark Williams 

LeBron James produced an electrifying dunk on Wednesday against Mark Williams and the Charlotte Hornets, which had his son Bronny James and Lakers fans in disbelief. The 40-year-old detonated on Williams, who has a 9-foot-9 wing span, for a one-handed jam.

Here's the video of James' dunk and Bronny's reaction that followed shortly:

With the Lakers trailing, this game-tying dunk had the Crypto.com Arena shaken. While James' dunk had NBA Twitter buzzing, Bronny James' reaction created just as much motion. One fan wrote:

"Bronny can’t believe his pops"

Another added:

"BRONNY JAMES REACTION GOT ME CRYING"

One fan summed up the special moment of Bronny getting to watch his father's dominance, saying:

Another fan said:

"Imagine being Bronny on the bench watching ya pops who’s the f*ckin goat at 40 cooking ni**as lol. Crazy"

LeBron James and Lakers fall short despite four-time MVP's late game burst

LeBron James and the Lakers fell short despite his best efforts in the clutch. LA lost 100-97 after clutch plays from Nick Smith Jr. and LaMelo Ball, canceling James' 16-point burst in the fourth quarter. The four-time MVP also hit a crucial 3 with seven seconds left to make it a one-point game.

However, James failed to replicate that at the buzzer, with the Lakers needing three points to tie the contest. James had back-to-back attempts, but he didn't make either.

But that wasn't the turning point. It occurred late in the third period after guard Austin Reaves got ejected for arguing with the refs. LA's offense was already struggling to produce efficient shots, making Reaves' loss even more damaging.

The Lakers scored only 18 points in that frame while conceding 32, which swung the momentum away from the Purple and Gold.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic struggled to impact the game in his third straight appearance. He could tally only 14 points on 5 of 18 shots, including 1 of 9 from 3. Doncic added 11 rebounds and eight assists but had six turnovers.

Despite the two misses at the buzzer, LeBron James was the Lakers' best with 26 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 45.5% shooting. He made four 3s on 11 attempts.

